Live Performances Of Jason Robert Brown's SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Come to The London Palladium

Séimí Campbell directs David Hunter (Waitress), Rachel John (Hamilton), Cedric Neal (Motown) and Rachel Tucker (Come From Away).

Lambert Jackson Productions today announces live performances of Jason Robert Brown's Songs For A New World at The London Palladium on 11 October. Séimí Campbell directs David Hunter (Waitress), Rachel John (Hamilton), Cedric Neal (Motown) and Rachel Tucker (Come From Away) for two performances only in a return for musical theatre to West End.

"It's about one moment. It's about hitting the wall and having to make a choice... or take a stand... or turn around and go back."

Written by Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown and sitting between musical and song cycle, this moving collection of powerful songs examines life, love, and the choices that we make as it transports audiences through time and space.

Lambert Jackson Productions staged a virtual performance of Songs For a New World during lockdown, in association with The Other Palace, as part of a commitment to provide work paid work for performers during the pandemic. They also staged a successful virtual concert series - Leave a Light On, as well as several one-off concerts.

Jamie Lambert and Eliza Jackson said today, "It's a total joy to announce a return to live performance with the first musical to return to the West End - Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World for just two performances. To be able to share in the power of collective experience with these incredible performers and an audience together again for the first time in over six months reminds us why our industry is so vital."

As The London Palladium welcomes back its first audiences since closure in March 2020, and in line with current Government guidance, this event will be hosted under social distancing, with venue-wide safety mitigations, including the wearing of face coverings. Full information about safety measures and requirements will be sent to ticket holders ahead of the event.

Jason Robert Brown is a three-time Tony Award winning composer and lyricist. His theatre credits include 13, The Bridges of Madison County, The Last Five Years - which was also adapted into a film in 2015 starring Anna Kendrick, Parade - which won a Tony Award for Best Score, Honeymoon in Vegas and Urban Cowboy - which he co-wrote with Jeff Blumenkrantz.

David Hunter plays Man 2. He appeared in Lambert Jackson's Leave a Light On, and in concert with Lucie Jones during lockdown. His theatre credits include Waitress, Kinky Boots (Adelphi Theatre), Once (Phoenix Theatre), One Man, Two Guvnors (National Theatre, Adelphi Theatre and UK tour), Tommy (Prince Edward Theatre), Seussical (Arts Theatre), The Hired Man (Curve Leicester and Mercury Theatre Colchester) and Pub and Spinach (Royal Exchange Theatre). For television, he was a participant in ITV's Superstar - the search to find the lead for the revival of Jesus Christ Superstar. For film, he appeared in Nativity 3.

Rachel John plays Woman 1. Her theatre credits include Hamilton (Victoria Palace Theatre), The Color Purple - In Concert (Cadogan Hall), The Bodyguard (Dominion Theatre/UK tour), Memphis (Shaftesbury Theatre), Rent (UK tour), We Will Rock You, Sister Act (London Palladium) and The Lion King (Lyceum Theatre/international tour).

Cedric Neal plays Man 1. His theatre credits include Back To The Future (Manchester Opera House), The View Upstairs (Soho Theatre), Stagger Lee, Death of a Salesman (Dallas Theater Center), Porgy and Bess (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), and Dreamgirls (Signature Theatre). His credits for television include Friday Night Lights and The Good Guys.

Rachel Tucker plays Woman 2. Her theatre credits include Come From Away (Phoenix Theatre), Wicked (Apollo Victoria/The Gershwin Theater), Communicating Doors (Menier Chocolate Factory), The Last Ship (Neil Simon Theatre), Farragut North (Southwark Playhouse), We Will Rock You (Dominion Theatre), Dusty (Leicester Square Theatre), The Wizard of Oz, To Be Sure, Merry Christmas Betty Ford (Belfast Lyric Theatre), Tonight's The Night, Tommy and The Full Monty (UK tour).

Séimí Campbell directs. His previous credits include My Son Pinocchio (Southwark Playhouse). As an assistant director his credits include Come From Away (Phoenix Theatre) and Jesus Christ Superstar (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre); and as resident director credits include Amour (Charing Cross Theatre), Cereal Café (The Other Palace) and Sweeney Todd (Shoreditch Town Hall).

