DARKIE ARMO GIRL Will Return to the Finborough Theatre

OffWestEnd Award nominated Darkie Armo Girl, written and performed by Karine Bedrossian, will return to the Finborough Theatre for a four week limited season on Tuesday, 25 November 2025.

1974. An Armenian family fleeing a civil war, arrive in the UK with £35, a suitcase and the address of a relative. But that's nothing new for them. They've already had to flee a genocide.

1976. One careless mistake. Nine months and one near fatal C-section later, Karen Mary Bedrossian is born into a perfectly fine life and grows up in a perfectly fine house in Richmond, Surrey. But inside her lies a secret deep, dark pain that rips her to shreds on a daily basis…

1994. Karen's 18, homeless, penniless, and her only friends are a couple of heroin addicts and criminals. The solution? Start again. Become a famous pop star. Then everyone would love and admire her and she'd be whole.

Wouldn't she?

Developed with the Finborough Theatre where it was first seen in an acclaimed 2022 run, Darkie Armo Girl is an OffWestEnd Award nominated play from British-Armenian writer and performer Karine Bedrossian about surviving life with the innocence of a child, but the destructive self-abandon of a suicide bomber.

Playwright and Performer Karine Bedrossian is an actress, writer and film-maker, born in the UK to Armenian parents. She began her career as a recording artist, signed to Telstar Records. She later went on to work as an actress, playing the lead in Hole In The Heart (Teatro Technis) where she was reviewed in The Guardian as “one to watch”; the female lead in Richard Kalinoski's Beast On The Moon, directed by Giles Croft (Nottingham Playhouse), TV dramas and independent British and international cinema. Karine recently wrote her first feature length screenplay, Stripped, and adapted it into a short film which she produced, directed and edited on an iPhone and which won ‘Best Lockdown Film' in the Earl's Court Film Festival 2020.

Director Anastasia Bunce returns to the Finborough Theatre after directing the critically acclaimed OffWestEnd Award ‘Assessors' Choice' production of The Inseparables earlier this year. Previous direction includes Blood On Your Hands (Southwark Playhouse), selected by Lyn Gardner in her Stage Door Top Picks of 2024, OffWestEnd Award finalist Meat Cute (Camden Fringe and Edinburgh Fringe Festival) , Happy Ending (Riverside Studios), Birdie's Adventures in the Animal Kingdom (The Greenhouse Theatre) and Summer and Smoke (Phoenix Theatre, Exeter). She worked on New York's Off Broadway where as Assistant Director to Alex Howarth on the new musical Life-Line (Signature Theatre). She is the Artistic Director of Patch Plays, a company devoted to staging new work that explores animal ethics and climate change. Anastasia trained in MA Theatre Directing at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts.