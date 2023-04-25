Milton Keynes Theatre Announces Autumn Season Of Shows

Milton Keynes Theatre is looking forward to an exciting season ahead. Full of song, dance and drama there's something for everyone!

The season kicks off with the world most world's longest-running play. Celebrating its 70th anniversary tour the thrilling West End production of The Mousetrap is THE genre-defining murder mystery from the best-selling novelist of all time... case closed! Further drama comes from the imagination of Neil Gaiman (best-selling author of Coraline, Good Omens and The Sandman) with The National Theatre's major new stage adaptation of The Ocean at the End of the Lane. This five-star spectacular is a thrilling adventure of fantasy, myth and friendship, taking audiences on an epic journey to a childhood once forgotten and the darkness that lurks at the very edge of it.

A host of musicals includes breath-taking romantic thriller, The Bodyguard Starring Grammy-nominated Ayden Callaghan and former Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton. The stunning production features a whole host of irresistible Whitney classics and one of the greatest hit songs of all time - I Will Always Love You. Smash hit musical Greatest Days will relight your fire with their sensational new production featuring more than 15 record-breaking Take That songs, alongside a heart-warming and hilarious story of love, loss and laughter from award-winning writer Tim Firth that will make your heart Shine. As we move into Autumn get ready for a brand-spanking new production of 'the original showbiz musical,' 42nd STREET, starring Samantha Womack alongside Michael Praed Faye Tozer and Nicole-Lily Baisden.

For younger audiences Disney's iconic Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, and Owl (oh... and don't forget Tigger too!) will come to life in a beautifully crafted musical stage adaptation. Featuring The Sherman Brothers' classic Grammy Award-winning music with further songs by A.A. Milne, this beautiful fresh stage adaptation is told with stunning life-sized puppetry through the eyes of the characters we all know and love, in a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood. For one night only youngsters can also look forward to Pigs Might Fly based on the book by Michael Morpurgo and Fireman Sam will also swap Pontypandy for MK as he comes into the city for a big adventure one night only.

Also for one night catch Carrie Hope Fletcher in her Uk Concert Tour, The Elvis Tribute Artist World Tour, The Greatest Hits of Motown - How Sweet It Is and Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke and 2021 champion Giovanni Pernice joining forces for their spectacular tour - Him & Me!

A look ahead into Autumn will see Matthew Bourne returning with Romeo and Juliet, The Life of Pi, Ailey 2, The Drifters girls, 2:22, Jesus Christ Superstar, The King and I, Welsh National Opera and of course the annual family pantomime Cinderella.

For Milton Keynes Theatre's full programme of events and shows, visit ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes.