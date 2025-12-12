Miriam Margolyes Brings MIRIAM'S FULL ENGLISH LIVE to Bradford Live

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Miriam Margolyes will bring her tour Miriam's Full English Live to Bradford Live on Friday 16 October 2026.

Following three bestselling memoirs and sold-out tours, Britain's most outspoken national treasure is back on the road—and she's not holding back. Expect memories & mammaries, Arsenal & arseholes, politics, filth, and absolutely everything in between.

In her new book, Miriam's Full English, she turns her documentary-maker's eye on her own backyard. After exploring the rest of the world through her much-loved BBC series, she's bringing her fearless wit to stages across these islands—yes, Scotland, Wales and Ireland too!

It starts with the title. The joy of a Full English is the wildly different things piled together on one plate to make something delicious. That's Britain's secret too, not shutting things out, but welcoming more in. Who better than Miriam Margolyes OBE to celebrate our not-terribly United Kingdom in one unforgettable show? There will be heroes and villains, belly laughs and sharp insights, outrageous surprises and of course, lashings of… sauce.

Join her in conversation for stories from the new book, naughty confessions, and a no-holds-barred Q&A where no question is off-limits.