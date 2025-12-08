INALA at New London Venue House of Sisters Grimm Extends Run

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Due to public demand, INALA, the Grammy-nominated Zulu dance musical which opened at House of Sisters Grimm on 28 November this year, extends its run to 4 April 2026 and its performance schedule to six performances a week.

Since premiering at the Edinburgh International Festival in 2014, INALA has performed globally on major stages including at the Royal Variety Performance, The Peacock Theatre, Hampton Court Palace, Marina Bay Sands Singapore and the Royal Albert Hall, earning standing ovations and critical praise. INALA was co-created by Ella Spira MBE alongside the late Joseph Shabalala, founder of Grammy-winning choral group Ladysmith Black Mambazo and has choreography by Mark Baldwin OBE.

This new 2025 version was first seen in May 2025, when INALA received its South African premiere at Joburg Theatre’s Nelson Mandela Stage to sell-out audiences and critical acclaim. Due to audience demand, an additional performance was added, which subsequently also sold out. A new addition to the show is narration by Ndaba Mandela.

For more than a decade, Sisters Grimm has built an international reputation for artistic innovation with purpose. Founded in 2009 by Pietra Mello-Pittman MBE (former Royal Ballet dancer) and Ella Spira MBE (Grammy-nominated composer and painter), the company has staged its shows and arts experiences on some of the world’s most prestigious stages including Carnegie Hall, Dubai Opera and Raffles Singapore.

Against this backdrop, the launch of House of Sisters Grimm in London’s West End unites the company’s three pillars under one roof: the Grammy-nominated South African dance musical INALA, the first exclusively South African fine-wine bar iGOLI and The Gallery, a multimedia immersive art space celebrating South African landscapes and artists.

House of Sisters Grimm offers a unique multi-media experience where guests can enjoy an exclusive immersive evening of theatre, art and exclusive wine flights, featuring the very best in fine wine.

iGOLI has been developed with Michael Fridjhon, South Africa’s best known wine authority and Wine Director Julian Naik of Spirits & Bubbles (Pty) Ltd, with cocktail innovation from the Sin+Tax team, pioneers of South Africa’s modern mixology scene. The bar offers some of South Africa’s most exciting site-specific wines, artist-label selections produced in collaboration with Ella Spira’s works and carefully crafted signature cocktails.

House of Sisters Grimm’s Gallery opens with Global Landscapes: South Africa, a major series by Ella Spira MBE, created in situ at iconic sites including Table Mountain, Cape Agulhas, Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens, Sterkfontein Caves and Tswaing Crater.