THE OPHIOLITE World Premiere to be Presented at Theatro Technis

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatro Technis and London Play Productions will present the world premiere of The Ophiolite by Philip de Voni, which is set to be performed at Theatro Technis from 29 January – 22 February 2026. The production will be directed by Kerry Kyriacos Michael MBE (previously Artistic Director & Chief Executive of Theatre Royal Stratford East) in his inaugural season as Creative Director of Theatro Technis.

Philip de Voni's first stage play is set in Cyprus and England and explores themes of belonging, family and duty. Both English and Cypriot Greek (with surtitles) will be spoken on stage.

Two families. Two cultures. One body. When Takis dies in Britain, a bitter feud erupts over where he should be laid to rest. For his Cypriot family, ancient tradition must be respected; for his English wife, a promise he made in life is binding. Relationships are pushed to breaking point as each side is willing to risk everything in the fight to win. Can love survive in this kind of family? And can anyone survive this kind of love?

Kerry Kyriacos Michael MBE, a second-generation North London Cypriot, was Artistic Director & Chief Executive of Theatre Royal Stratford East from September 2004 to September 2017. For 13 years, he forged the Theatre's commitment to developing new work and providing a platform for under-represented voices in the Arts. His Theatre directing credits include new plays, musicals and operas, including Love and Stuff by Tanika Gupta, Ali and Dahlia by Tariq Jordan, I Was Looking At The Ceiling & Then I Saw The Sky by John Adams (co-production with Barbican), The Harder They Come by Perry Henzel (transferred to the West End & tours of Canada and USA), Ray Davies' Come Dancing (Winner What's On Stage Best New Musical), and a new production of The Who's Tommy by Pete Townshend, embedding creative BSL, Captioning and Audio Description. (Winner UK Theatre Awards Best Touring Production 16/17).

The Ophiolite stars: Han-Roze Adonis (Ophelia (Theatre by the Lake); Lucy Christofi Christy (An Unsuitable Boy (2008), The Road to Ithaca (1999) and Smoking Guns (2016); Sam Cox (Richard III (Rose Kingston/Liverpool), The Winter's Tale (Shakespeare's Globe), A Woman of No Importance, Arcadia (West End); Ruth Lass (Cutting The Tightrope (Arcola Theatre/Edinburgh Fringe), The Tremors (HER Productions), 12:37 (Finborough Theatre); Chrisanthi Livadiotis (work showcased at venues including Theatre Deli, Camden People's Theatre, Battersea Arts Centre, and The Gate Theatre); Bea Svistunenko (Testmatch (Orange Tree Theatre), The Tempest (Shakespeare's Globe), A Very Expensive Poison (The Old Vic), Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Warner Bros.); and Fanos Xenofós (Can't See For Looking (the Cockpit Theatre), Sappho (Southwark Playhouse), The Beekeeper Of Aleppo (Nottingham Playhouse & UK/Dublin tour).