Filmed Version of MURDER AT MIDNIGHT Set For Online Release in January

A specially filmed version of Murder at Midnight, the brand-new stage thriller from acclaimed writer Torben Betts which is currently touring the UK with a star-studded cast including Jason Durr (Heartbeat, Casualty), Susie Blake (Victoria Wood as seen on TV, Coronation Street), Max Bowden (Birdsong, EastEnders) and Katie McGlynn (Coronation Street, Hollyoaks), will be available exclusively through Original Online, Original Theatre’s digital streaming platform, from midnight at New Year's Eve.

Murder at Midnight will launch exclusively for Original Online Members, existing or new, and be available to stream for the whole of January.

Directed by Philip Franks (Murder in the Dark, The Mousetrap) and also starring Callum Balmforth, Peter Moreton, Iryna Poplavska, Bella Farr and Andy Mcleod, Murder at Midnight blends razor-sharp wit with chilling suspense, proving that even the best-laid plans can unravel spectacularly when the wrong people are in the wrong place at exactly the wrong time.

It’s New Year’s Eve in rural Kent, and Jonny "The Cyclops" has decided to throw a party. But amidst the drinking, music and fireworks exploding overhead, a twisted trail of destruction emerges. As midnight looms, tarot cards foretell doom, police lights flash in the distance and a killer is in the house. Everyone’s hiding something - but who’s telling the truth?

Produced by the award-winning Original Theatre (Birdsong, Murder in the Dark, The Mirror Crack’d), in association with Joshua Beaumont and Huw Allen, Murder at Midnight is a gripping murder mystery filled with twists, chilling suspense and wickedly dark humour - guaranteed to keep you guessing until the final stroke of midnight.

Murder at Midnight was filmed by Tristan McShepherd (The Importance of Being Oscar, Murder in the Dark, Jekyll & Hyde, Birdsong Online, Apollo 13) exclusively for Original Online. The creative team of Murder at Midnight is Director Philip Franks, Writer Torben Betts, Designer Colin Falconer, Lighting Designer Jason Taylor, Sound Designer and Composer Max Pappenheim, Casting Director Ellie Collyer-Bristow, Associate Director Barney McElholm, Sound Associate Joe Dines, Fight and Intimacy Director Ruth Cooper-Brown for Rc-Annie and Associate Fight Director Carlotta De Gregori for Rc-Annie. The Production Manager is Brian Watson, the Costume Supervisor is Chrissy Maddison and the Props Supervisor is Robyn Hardy.

To watch Murder at Midnight online visit https://originaltheatre.com/productions/murder-at-midnight. The production will be available to stream from 00:00 on 1 January 2026 (effectively midnight on New Year’s Eve) and exclusively for Original Online Members - new or existing. The show will be streaming for the whole of January. Further release plans including rental options are still to be confirmed.

For further details about Murder at Midnight tour which plays the Lowry in Salford from 19-24 January before heading to Blackpool, Ipswich, Northampton, New Brighton, Coventry, Salisbury, Bath and Darlington, visit: https://www.murderplay.com/