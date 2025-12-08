Blue to Play London's Live At Chelsea Concert in 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Blue has been announced as a headliner for an open-air summer concert as part of the Live At Chelsea concert series, which returns in 2026 for the first time in four years. The group will continue their 25th anniversary celebrations in the surroundings of the Royal Hospital Chelsea on Thursday, 11 June.

The Presale opens on Wednesday, 10 December, 10 am, with the general Sale taking place Friday, 12 December, 10 am. Tickets will be available here. Gates will open at 5.30pm each day and the arena will open at 6.30pm.

VIP packages will be available, offering premium seating and hospitality within the venue’s historic grounds. A portion of the proceeds from the concerts supports the ongoing care of the Chelsea Pensioners.

Blue are known for their hit songs ‘All Rise’ and ‘One Love’, as well as three No.1 smashes in the shape of ‘Too Close’, ‘If You Come Back’, and ‘Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word’ (with Elton John); as well as achieving another six Top 10 singles.

Their first three albums all topped the UK Album Chart, and combined with their ‘Best Of’, have amassed a remarkable 12 x Platinum certifications in the UK alone. The two-time BRIT Award winners (British Pop Act and British Breakthrough Act) have also enjoyed huge success right across Europe as well as Australia, Japan and New Zealand.

Blue's track, ‘One Love’ & ‘All Rise’ have surpassed 100 million Spotify streams and 3.75M monthly listeners and billions of social media views. The group has recently announced their brand-new studio album, ‘Reflections’, which will be released on January 9 2026.

Set within the 17th-century grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea - designed by Sir Christopher Wren and home to the world-famous Chelsea Pensioners - Live At Chelsea transforms one of London’s most historic and beautiful landmarks into a world-class outdoor stage.

Live At Chelsea unites heritage and music under the summer sky. Previous performers include Max Richter, Paul Weller, Tom Jones, Simply Red, Toto, Gipsy Kings, Ludovico Einaudi, Jeff Beck, Kaiser Chiefs, and James Blunt, cementing the series as a highlight of London’s summer music calendar.

Live At Chelsea 2026

Thursday 11 June Blue

Friday 12 June Sparks

Saturday 13 June The Proclaimers

Sunday 14 June The Beach Boys