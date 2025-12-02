Christopher Ryan Grant and Christina Bianco Will Lead THE BALLAD OF JOHNNY AND JUNE UK Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Casting has been announced for the major new musical of The Ballad of Johnny & June. Christopher Ryan Grant brings his acclaimed performance, direct from sell out seasons at La Jolla Playhouse, California and Canada’s acclaimed Citadel Theater as Johnny Cash in the UK & Ireland tour which opens at Bromley’s Churchill Theatre on 2 March. Two-time Drama Desk Award nominee, Christina Bianco (Forbidden Broadway, The Wizard of Oz) stars as June Carter Cash.

Told through the eyes of their son - songwriter and musician John Carter Cash, who helped create this official production - the acclaimed hit new musical shows why Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash remain one of the most iconic couples in music history, packed with a soundtrack of beloved hits — I Walk the Line, Ring of Fire, Hey Porter, Jackson, I’ve Been Everywhere, Wildwood Flower and many more.

Christopher Ryan Grant originated the role of Johnny Cash in the La Jolla Playhouse production of The Ballad of Johnny & June in 2024. His acting credits include The Iceman Cometh, Thanksgiving Play, and Million Dollar Quartet.

Musical theatre star Christiana Bianco made her West End debut in Forbidden Broadway and was most recently seen as Glinda in acclaimed musical The Wizard of Oz at the London Palladium. She has also gained international acclaim with her ‘diva’ impersonation videos racking up over 25 million views.

The Ballad of Johnny & June is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff (Jersey Boys, The Who’s Tommy, and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), this major new musical opens at Bromley's Churchill Theatre on 2 March 2026, before visiting a further 20 theatres across the country.

Love is a burning thing, and no one burned brighter than Johnny Cash and June Carter. He was a small-town musician and storyteller with a voice that stirred the soul. She was a multi-talented performer and a music pioneer. Johnny Cash sold more than 90 million records worldwide, won 13 Grammy Awards and a lifetime achievement award in 1999. June Carter Cash won five Grammy Awards across her illustrious career. The pair married in 1968 and remained together until June’s death in 2003.

The Ballad of Johnny & June transports you through the soaring highs and shattering lows of a love story that defined an era. Told through the eyes of their son John Carter Cash, this new musical shows why Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash remain one of the most iconic couples in music history.

Tour Dates

2–7 March

Bromley, Churchill Theatre

10–14 March

Cardiff, New Theatre

31 March–11 April

Dublin, Bord Gais Energy Theatre

14–18 April

Brighton, Theatre Royal

21–25 April

Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre

28 April–2 May

Edinburgh Festival

12–16 May

Wycombe Swan

26–30 May

Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

2–6 June

Newcastle, Theatre Royal

9–13 June

Salford, The Lowry

16–20 June

Plymouth, Theatre Royal

30 June–4 July

Bradford, Alhambra Theatre

7–11 July

Richmond Theatre

14–18 July

Hull, New Theatre

21–25 July

Blackpool, Winter Gardens

28 July–1 August

York, Grand Opera House

4–8 August

Belfast, Grand Opera House

13–22 August

Glasgow, Pavilion Theatre

25–29 August

Eastbourne, Congress Theatre

1–5 September

Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre

8–12 September

Southampton, Mayflower Theatre

15–19 September

Leeds, Grand Theatre