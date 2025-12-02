Christopher Ryan Grant and Christina Bianco Will Lead THE BALLAD OF JOHNNY AND JUNE UK Tour

The tour opens at Bromley’s Churchill Theatre on 2 March.
Casting has been announced for the major new musical of The Ballad of Johnny & June. Christopher Ryan Grant brings his acclaimed performance, direct from sell out seasons at La Jolla Playhouse, California and Canada’s acclaimed Citadel Theater as Johnny Cash in the UK & Ireland tour which opens at Bromley’s Churchill Theatre on 2 March. Two-time Drama Desk Award nominee, Christina Bianco (Forbidden Broadway, The Wizard of Oz) stars as June Carter Cash.
Told through the eyes of their son - songwriter and musician John Carter Cash, who helped create this official production - the acclaimed hit new musical shows why Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash remain one of the most iconic couples in music history, packed with a soundtrack of beloved hits — I Walk the Line, Ring of Fire, Hey Porter, Jackson, I’ve Been Everywhere, Wildwood Flower and many more.
Christopher Ryan Grant originated the role of Johnny Cash in the La Jolla Playhouse production of The Ballad of Johnny & June in 2024. His acting credits include The Iceman Cometh, Thanksgiving Play, and Million Dollar Quartet.
Musical theatre star Christiana Bianco made her West End debut in Forbidden Broadway and was most recently seen as Glinda in acclaimed musical The Wizard of Oz at the London Palladium. She has also gained international acclaim with her ‘diva’ impersonation videos racking up over 25 million views.
The Ballad of Johnny & June is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff (Jersey Boys, The Who’s Tommy, and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), this major new musical opens at Bromley's Churchill Theatre on 2 March 2026, before visiting a further 20 theatres across the country.
Love is a burning thing, and no one burned brighter than Johnny Cash and June Carter. He was a small-town musician and storyteller with a voice that stirred the soul. She was a multi-talented performer and a music pioneer. Johnny Cash sold more than 90 million records worldwide, won 13 Grammy Awards and a lifetime achievement award in 1999. June Carter Cash won five Grammy Awards across her illustrious career. The pair married in 1968 and remained together until June’s death in 2003.
The Ballad of Johnny & June transports you through the soaring highs and shattering lows of a love story that defined an era. Told through the eyes of their son John Carter Cash, this new musical shows why Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash remain one of the most iconic couples in music history.
2–7 March
Bromley, Churchill Theatre
10–14 March
Cardiff, New Theatre
31 March–11 April
Dublin, Bord Gais Energy Theatre
14–18 April
Brighton, Theatre Royal
21–25 April
Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre
28 April–2 May
Edinburgh Festival
12–16 May
Wycombe Swan
26–30 May
Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
2–6 June
Newcastle, Theatre Royal
9–13 June
Salford, The Lowry
16–20 June
Plymouth, Theatre Royal
30 June–4 July
Bradford, Alhambra Theatre
7–11 July
Richmond Theatre
14–18 July
Hull, New Theatre
21–25 July
Blackpool, Winter Gardens
28 July–1 August
York, Grand Opera House
4–8 August
Belfast, Grand Opera House
13–22 August
Glasgow, Pavilion Theatre
25–29 August
Eastbourne, Congress Theatre
1–5 September
Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre
8–12 September
Southampton, Mayflower Theatre
15–19 September
Leeds, Grand Theatre
Videos