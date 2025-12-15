Glenn Moore's WILL YOU STILL NEED ME, WILL YOU STILL FEED ME, GLENN I'M SIXTY MOORE to Stream

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Show Nominee stand-up Glenn Moore's (Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News For You, Mock The Week, 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown) debut special, Will You Still Need Me, Will You Still Feed Me, Glenn I'm Sixty Moore, will land on Sky Comedy and streaming service NOW on Sunday 21st December at 10.30pm.

The special sees Glenn's fifth hour taped at London's Royal Court Theatre. Glenn's show was one of the best-reviewed shows at the Fringe (British Comedy Guide), firmly establishing him as one of the best and most prolific joke writers in the country. The show went on to enjoy a sell-out national tour and week-long run at London's Soho Theatre, along with a Chortle Awards, Best Show nomination. Expect a "comedy masterclass" (The Times) and a high-energy barrage of the most jokes you've ever heard humanely fit into one stand-up show.

Glenn is a familiar face on TV, having appeared on the likes of Live At The Apollo (BBC), Have I Got News For You (BBC) and 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4). Elsewhere on television and radio, Glenn is a regular on The News Quiz (BBC Radio 4), The Great American Joke Off (CW) and The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV), and has appeared regularly on Mock The Week (BBC). Glenn co-hosts the UK's most popular gaming podcast, The Button Boys, with fellow comedians and avid gamers Sarah Keyworth and Pierre Novellie, and is a presenter on Press X To Continue (BBC/BBC Sounds). He has his own BBC Radio 4 comedy series 'Glenn Moore's Alamanac' and can be heard daily as one quarter of 'The Dave Berry Breakfast Show' on Absolute Radio. Earlier this year Glenn took his latest and sixth hour, Please Sir, Glenn I Have Some Moore?, to the Edinburgh Fringe where it likewise sold out with rave reviews and was named as one of the best-reviewed shows at this year's Fringe (British Comedy Guide). Glenn is currently taking the show nationwide as part of his biggest tour to date with extra dates added due to demand.

The 60" special is produced by Avalon and Executive Produced by Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner, and Cath Gagon.

Glenn Moore's Will You Still Need Me, Will You Still Feed Me, Glenn I'm Sixty Moore first airs on Sunday 21st December on Sky Comedy and NOW at 10.30pm.