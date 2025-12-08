Cast Set For UK Tour of SINGLE WHITE FEMALE

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Full casting has been announced as rehearsals begin for the World Premiere stage production of Single White Female – based on the iconic 90s psychological thriller – set to embark on a major UK and Ireland theatre tour from January 2026.

Actor, TV presenter and singer Kym Marsh (Coronation Street, Waterloo Road, Abigail’s Party) stars alongside actor, TV presenter and chef Lisa Faulkner (Missing You, The Girl Before, Holby City), who returns to the stage for the first time in 21 years, in this bold and modern reimagining of the hit 1992 movie from Columbia Pictures and bestselling book, by John Lutz, that thrilled audiences worldwide and led a generation to fear a stiletto heel!

Joining Kym Marsh (Hedy) and Lisa Faulkner (Allie) on stage for the six-month tour are Andro as Graham, Jonny McGarrity as Sam and Amy Snudden as Bella. Understudies are Francesca McBride (Bella), Patrick McHugh (Graham and Sam) and Anna Ruben (Hedy and Allie).

The new stage play, adapted by author, journalist and broadcaster Rebecca Reid, opens on 9 January 2026 at Brighton’s Theatre Royal and will tour the UK and Ireland until 13 June.

Allie is a recently divorced mum, balancing being a single parent with the launch of her tech start up. When she decides to advertise for a lodger to help make ends meet, the delightful Hedy offers her a lifeline. But as their lives intertwine, boundaries blur and a seemingly perfect arrangement begins to unravel with chilling consequences.

Kym Marsh said: “I am so excited to be bringing this brilliant new play to theatres across England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland. I remember being totally gripped by the movie when I first saw it in the cinema and could never have imagined back then that I’d be starring in the world premiere of its life on stage. Get ready to be thrilled, shocked and entertained and watch out for those stiletto heels!”

Lisa Faulkner said: “I’m delighted to be returning to the stage playing opposite the utterly fantastic Kym Marsh. I got chills watching Single White Female in the cinema back in 1992 so it’s a real thrill to be part of this bold new production. I cannot wait to bring this fascinating story to life and keep audiences around the UK on the edge of their seats!"

Full of dark humour and sharp and suspenseful storytelling, this new play updates the original story to the age of social media and all that it brings, in a gripping tale of ambition, obsession, and the desperate need for belonging in an isolated world.

Directed by Gordon Greenberg (Heart of Rock and Roll - Broadway, Guys & Dolls - West End, The Baker’s Wife - Menier, NYC) with Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large, Lighting by Jason Taylor, Sound and Composition by Max Pappenheim and from the producer of the hit stage adaptation of The Girl on the Train, Single White Female will captivate, shock, and explore just how far we’ll go to find – and keep – a family together.