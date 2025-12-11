Storyhouse Will Embark on Tour With THE GANGS OF NEW YORK

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Storyhouse is set to take its acclaimed production of The Gangs of New York on a nationwide tour after receiving funding support from Arts Council England.

The award-winning Chester producing house has been awarded a grant through the Arts Council’s new Incentivising Touring Scheme which aims to give more people across the country the opportunity to enjoy high-quality cultural experiences.

Written by Kieran Lynn and based on Herbert Asbury’s 1928 non-fiction book, The Gangs of New York was a huge hit with both audiences and critics when it was premiered at Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre in 2024, with praise for its infectious energy, thrilling mixture of raw and gritty historical drama, humour and romance.

Now with the assistance of funding from the Incentivising Touring Scheme it will be reimagined to be staged indoors, opening at Storyhouse itself in autumn 2027 before touring to at least eight locations throughout Britain.

Launched in November 2024, the pilot Arts Council England initiative offers repayable grants to producing companies to enable them to show work through the UK and Ireland, combatting some of the challenges facing regional touring.

It is the first scheme of its kind launched by the Arts Council, presenting an innovative new way to support mid and large-scale productions with commercial potential through reducing financial risk and giving boards and investors increased confidence and incentive to support tours and attract further investment.

Following an initial eight grants earlier this year totalling £1.5million, this latest round announced today sees 15 successful applicants – including Storyhouse - share a £2.5m funding pot. It is estimated the new tours receiving awards will reach 1.4 million people across more than 100 venues in the UK and Ireland.

The Gangs of New York is a bold, entertaining and moving drama about immigration, belonging and the cost of progress.

Set in the violent streets of 1850s New York, the story follows Irish immigrants arriving in America in search of a better life. Met with prejudice, violence and institutional discrimination, they fight to rise against the odds.

At the centre is real-life figure John Morrissey, a boxer, entrepreneur and politician who embodies resilience and ambition. Against a backdrop of political corruption, rising gang tensions and cultural opposition, the characters find friendship, love and success – only for tensions to erupt into violence.

The 2027 production will be a deeper, darker, more intimate, passionate and atmospheric reworking of the original Grosvenor Park experience.

Storyhouse Creative Director Suzie Henderson said today: “We’re thrilled that Arts Council England is supporting this next chapter for The Gangs of New York. After extraordinary success in our open-air theatre, bringing this reimagined production indoors gives us the chance to deepen the storytelling and share it with audiences across the country.

“Opening the tour at Storyhouse in 2027 feels especially meaningful, and it reflects a major step in our ambition to make large-scale, original work and share it far beyond our home city.”

Among other successful shows in round 2 of the Incentivising Touring Scheme are Operation Mincemeat and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time, both of which are set to come to Storyhouse in 2026-27.

Arts Council England Chief Executive Darren Henley said: “This new investment helps people experience world-class theatre and dance close to home. The arts strengthen our economy, build a sense of community, support local growth and jobs and, most important of all, enrich lives and spark creativity. I’m looking forward to seeing these performances in towns and cities across England.”

And Hannah Lake, Director of Touring at the Arts Council, added: “I’m delighted to see the impact the Incentivising Touring Scheme is having as it enables producers to take outstanding shows to more venues and audiences than ever before. By starting to develop a dynamic mixed funding model for touring, incorporating both grant funding and alternative finance, we’re unlocking new investment, building confidence in the sector, and innovating our support for the valuable touring ecology.”

For more details on Storyhouse visit www.storyhouse.com