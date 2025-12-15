Evelyn Hoskins Will Bring FRIENDS OF EVIE to Crazy Coqs

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Join Evelyn Hoskins as she brings her show ‘Friends of Evie’ to Crazy Coqs after its premiere last year. Alongside music supervisor and friend James A. Taylor, she’ll be joined by Laura Dawn Pyatt and Ross Carpenter. She’ll serenade you with music from her favourite shows & share some stories from along the way!

Hoskins was recently seen in the North American premier of 42 Balloons at the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, the West End concerts of Something Rotten! and Spring Awakening, and has credits that include Waitress (West End and UK tour) and Gypsy (Mill at Sonning).

James A. Taylor, known for his work on films like Aladdin, Jingle Jangle, Pinocchio, The Brutalist and Lee will serve as the musical director for the evening. His recent projects include Wonka, The Magic Faraway Tree and Goodbye June.

Ross Carpenter is currently starring as Boq in the West End’s hit musical Wicked and previously featured in The Book of Mormon. Laura Dawn Pyatt recently completed her run as Anne Boleyn in the UK and International Tour of Six the Musical and also has credits including Starter for Ten at Bristol Old Vic and the world premiere of 42 Balloons at The Lowry.

Produced by Taylor Jay for Taylor Jay Productions.

The performance is on Monday 26th January 2026 at 20.45 at Crazy Coqs, Brasserie Zedel, London W1F 7ED.