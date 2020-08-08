Hundred Acre Productions Presents SHOWCASE

This series of online concerts features the music from the incredible Dan & Laura Curtis.

Hundred Acre Productions are proud to present 'Showcase' a series of online concerts featuring the music from the incredible Dan & Laura Curtis.

The 'Showcase' series has been designed to support recent graduates who have had their final months of training interrupted due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. The series will air on the Hundred Acre Productions Facebook Page.

"We were blown away by the talent in our first online 'Showcase' last week (Sunday 2nd August) and cannot wait for this weeks 'Showcase'. It has been a true delighted working alongside the graduate performing arts students in this series and we are very exciting to support their journey into the industry." - Fraser Stainton & Georgia Benson - Artistic Directors.

The second showcase will feature the talents of, Claire Walker, Hannah Abdool, Heather Lane, Madeline Spooner, Diontae Black, Cassie McCluskey, Amelia Atherton, Jemima Deboo-Sands, Gregory George, Ruaraidh Blackwood, Jessi Rogers and Jessica McShane.

The concerts are free to view on the "Hundred Acre Productions" Facebook Page. In case you missed it, the 'Showcase' concerts remain on the Hundred Acre Productions Facebook Page to watch at your leisure.

If you have enjoyed the 'Showcase' series and would like to donate to allow Hundred Acre Productions to keep creating opportunities for graduates and creatives during the current pandemic, see the link below for further details:

https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/hundred-acre-productions-supporting-graduates

