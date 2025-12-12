Ania Magliano Will Perform New Stand-Up Special and Adds More Dates to New Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This month will see the release of star of Taskmaster series 20 Ania Magliano's debut stand-up special on Sky Comedy as well as on streaming service NOW. The special will see Ania perform her Edinburgh Comedy Award nominated show, 'I Can't Believe You've Done This', recorded at The Royal Court Theatre in London. The special will air on Tuesday 23rd December.

This news comes with the announcement that extra dates have been added to her 2026 tour across the UK and Ireland with brand new show, 'Peach Fuzz', before the award winning comedian and writer is set to head out on the road - kicking off in February 2026. As well as extra dates across the UK, there will be an extra London show to keep up with the extraordinary demand, seeing Ania perform once more at London's Bloomsbury Theatre on 14th May 2026.

'Peach Fuzz' will see Ania once again deliver a stellar hour of stand-up comedy with her signature laidback, story-telling style and relatable humour. Since her last tour, Ania has had another year's worth of stories, confessions and gossip she wants to share with audiences. Armed with a microphone, Ania will explore everything and anything, sharing all of her hinged and unhinged inner thoughts - including musings on her own body's idiosyncrasies, experience in a flotation tank, Sabrina Carpenter (everyone's favourite pop girly) and the suffragettes (everyone's favourite girl group).

'Peach Fuzz' extra dates on sale from Friday 12th December.

Ania is a critically acclaimed comedian and writer best known for her sharp, wry humour and warm conversational style. The award winning comic has quickly become a standout voice on the UK comedy scene, praised for having "the charisma and presence of a veteran performer" (The Guardian). Her 2023 show, 'I Can't Believe You've Done This', saw her nominated for Best Show at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards and she has since been nominated for The Times Breakthrough Award at the Sky Arts Awards 2024. Her stand-up shows are consistently highly praised by critics and she is frequently included in top comedy picks for The Times, The Guardian, The Telegraph and more.

Earlier this year, Ania made her debut on Live at The Apollo(BBC) and she also appeared on Richard Osman's House of Games (BBC). Her other appearances include The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV2), The Comedy Guide to Life (Dave), Dave's Get Off My Phone andshe can be heard on podcasts including Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster (her choices were widely regarded as one of the worst menus of all time), Frank Off The Radio: The Frank Skinner Podcast as a regular guest, Brett Goldstein's Films to be Buried With, Pappy's Flatshare, Trusty Hogs, The Comedian's Comedian Podcast with Stuart Goldsmith, BBC 5Live with Elis James and John Robins, Cuddle Club and The Moon Under Water. A celebrated comedian, Ania has previously opened for Ed Gamble, Marc Maron, Catherine Cohen, Ivo Graham and Ed Byrne.

As a writer, Ania has many credits to her name, including The Emily Atack Show (ITV2), Frankie Boyle's New World Order (BBC2), Newsjack (BBC R4) and The Now Show (BBC R4). As well as this, Ania writes with comedian, journalist and viral sensation Amelia Dimoldenberg on Chicken Shop Date and Amelia's Cooking Show, featuring guests such as Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Sabrina Carpenter, Cher, Paul Mescal, Jennifer Lawrence and Louis Theroux. The relatable gen z stand-up has a growing social media following, including over 98K followers on Instagram and over 1 million views on YouTube with over 22k subscribers. She's recently branched out into TikTok, amassing over 2.7 million likes.

The special is produced by Avalon and Executive Produced by Richard Allen-Turner, Jon Thoday and Lee Hammerman.