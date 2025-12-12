EAT THE RICH (BUT MAYBE NOT ME MATES X) Will Tour Liverpool and Bristol

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Fresh from its Edinburgh Fringe debut Eat the Rich (but maybe not me mates x) will now transfer to Jade Frank’s home town at Liverpool Everyman and then continue on to Bristol Old Vic. This will follow its already announced January run at Soho Theatre.

Having earned multiple five-star reviews and been hailed as the new Fleabag by The Times, Eat the Rich (but maybe not me mates x) has garnered prestigious awards, including the Filipa Bragança Award for Best Solo Performance by a Female or Non-Binary Artist, as well as the Holden Street Theatres Award, which comes with the coveted opportunity to perform at Holden Street Theatres in Adelaide, Australia.

The show delivers a witty, irreverent exploration of class, privilege, and the lengths we go to succeed in a system that’s stacked against us. With a bold voice and a gutsy heart at its core, this coming-of-age story examines the complexities of identity, ambition, and the sacrifices we make to climb the social ladder-no matter the cost.

Eat the Rich (but maybe not me mates x), follows a bright, working-class Liverpudlian student who earns a place at Cambridge University, only to secretly take a job as a cleaner to make ends meet - risking everything if she is caught breaking university rules and social codes. Inspired by her own experience, Jade navigates this new world of privilege where students aren’t supposed to have jobs, let alone work for the very people they socialise with. Her double life becomes a constant tightrope walk between ambition, shame, and survival.

From double Olivier-award nominated JFR Productions (For Black Boys Who Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets To Heavy, Blue Mist) comes a show about the myth of meritocracy, the sacrifices we make to get ahead and who, in the end, these decisions will always disproportionately affect. Directed by Tatenda Shamiso (NO I.D., The Royal Court; Sundown Kiki, Young Vic Theatre), Eat the Rich (but maybe not me mates x) is a sharp, socially conscious comedy drama in the spirit of Sex Education and Big Boys, with the satirical tone of Chewing Gum.

Writer and performer Jade Franks comments, I wouldn't be here without the support I got from the team at The Everyman while on the playwrights programme, and so it feels incredibly special to be performing in Liverpool next year. We are equally as excited to be taking the show to Bristol who have a brilliant, longstanding relationship with our director Tatenda.

Having been developed with the support of Boundless Theatre, The Royal Court, The Everyman Playhouse, The Unity Theatre and The Seven Dials Playhouse. The creative team met when working at The Royal Court in London across the education and artistic departments - a testament to the talent behind scenes at every institution across the nation.

Tour Dates

12th – 31st January 2026

Soho Theatre Upstairs, 21 Dean Street, London W1D 3NE

16th – 18th April 2026

Liverpool Everyman, 5-11 Hope Street, Liverpool L1 9BH

28th April – 2nd May 2026

Bristol Old Vic, King Street, Bristol, BS1 4ED