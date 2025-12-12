Gather Together Storytelling Festival Comes To The Rosemary Branch Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Greek myth, local stories, live music, true life, comedy, free community events and stories without words converge this winter at The Rosemary Branch Theatre for the third annual Gather Together Storytelling Festival.

Live music and storytelling mix in Delusions and Grandeur by Karen Hall. Fresh from Edinburgh Fringe 2025 where it won a Fringe Review award for Outstanding Theatre as a Must See show, this piece shares what it is like to be a woman working in classical music. This show kicks off our programming in our 30th year as a women-run Theatre and it feels perfect that it is just a performer, her story and her cello with Suite Number One in G Major by Bach.

Next is Silent Rocco: UNTOLD STORIES – an incredible modern mime show presenting a poetic and playful world made entirely from imagination. This show is a joyful masterclass in how to tell a story without words. Rocco is coming to us from Austria to perform this 5-star, ‘highly recommended’ Edinburgh Fringe show.

The Marvellous Adventures of Mary Seacole returns by popular demand after a sold out run here in 2025. First written and performed by our former Artistic Director Cleo Sylvestre, this one-woman show rekindles Seacole’s journey through memory, identity, and the search for home: a tribute to Black history reclaimed and remembered. Performed by Cleo Sylvestre Trailblazer Award winner Daniella Pollendine and directed by Sophia Woolfenden and Maria Sousa.

HELIOS is performed on our stage in the round. Transplanting the Ancient Greek tale of the son of the God of the sun, into a modern-day myth wound round the winding roads of rural England, and into the everyday living of a towering city. Made by acclaimed British storytelling company Wright&Grainger, performed by Naail Ishaq.

‍The Rosemary Branch: Local Stories returns to the festival again. It’s an invitation for anyone to get on the stage and share. Stories of the local area, or stories from members of our local community - this is always a highlight of the festival. This year the event will be hosted by multi-award winning storyteller Casey Jay Andrews.

Plus, monthly comedy storytelling show Tall Tales & Cocktails is back to bring some humour to the stories we tell ourselves and each other.



It’s the perfect time of year to curl up with a good story! Come to Gather Together this winter for some brilliant entertainment and brand new perspectives, all while getting cosy at the Rosie.