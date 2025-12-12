🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

French theatre company Compagnie le Fils du Grand Réseau brings BIGRE / “Fish Bowl” to the Peacock Theatre, Sadler's Wells' home in the West End, in January 2026 in association with MimeLondon. Created by the company's Artistic Director, the renowned French actor Pierre Guillois, BIGRE / “Fish Bowl” was awarded the Molière Award for Best Comedy in 2017.

The production blends theatre and comedy, following three neighbours living in small attic apartments in Paris, as they navigate comedic chaos. Objects fly around, characters fall flat on their faces and the whole stage is in total disarray from various fires, leaks, storms and other unexpected accidents that culminate in dizzying chaos. With one disaster leading to another amidst a deluge of jokes, this quirky trio cling to anything that looks like love, life or hope.

The show takes inspiration from the Grand Guignol, an infamous Parisian theatre known from the late 19th century for its realism-style of theatre. As the performances became darker and more brutal, it became known for its unique productions that used special effects and stage trickery to explore everyday life.

Pierre Guillois, Artistic Director of Compagnie Le Fils du Grand Réseau said, “After the extraordinary welcome we received from British audiences during our appearance at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019 — as well as at the Brighton Festival in 2024 — we have been dreaming of coming to perform Fishbowl in London, confident that we would find an audience receptive to physical theater, inspired by slapstick but also by French influences such as Jacques Tati, which lend a unique poetry to the theatrical madness we offer.”