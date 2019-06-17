Cast Announced For The National Theatre's Transfer Of PETER PAN To Troubadour White City Theatre

Today the National Theatre announced the 24 strong cast of Sally Cookson's magical retelling of Peter Pan as rehearsals get underway for its limited run at Troubadour White City Theatre, a brand-new venue, just minutes from Westfield in West London.

John Pfumojena, who played Michael Darling in the 2016 production at the NT will be returning as Peter Pan alongside Daisy Maywood as Wendy Darling and Kelly Price as Captain Hook, who also plays Mrs Darling.

They are joined by: Greg Bernstein (Ensemble), Matthew Churcher (Ensemble), Raffaella Covino (Swing & Dance Captain), Josh Donovan (Swing), Ammar Duffus (Michael Darling/Pirate), Jemma Geanaus (Swing), Philippa Hogg (Ensemble), Mark Kane (Nana/Tootles/Pirate), Richard Kent (Ensemble), Cora Kirk (Jane/Nibs/Pirate), David Langham (Mr Darling/Smee/Lost Boy (Twin Two)), Nadine Lee (Band), Iniki Mariano (Ensemble), Harry Miller (Band), Jessica Murrain (Tiger Lily/Slightly/Pirate), Loren O'Dair (Twin One/Pirate/Ensemble), Miles Paloma (Swing), Luke Potter (Band), Shiv Rabheru (Tinkerbell/Curly/Pirate), Jools Scott (Band) and Alistair Toovey (John Darling/Pirate).

Peter Pan, first seen at Bristol Old Vic and reconceived at the National Theatre in 2016, is a thrilling story suitable for all ages. Devised by the companies and directed by Olivier Award-winner Sally Cookson (Jane Eyre, A Monster Calls), the production features innovative aerial acrobatics and live music from an on stage band. Bursting with magic, mischief, music and make-believe, this wondrously inventive Peter Pan is a funny and moving version of a much-loved story.

The show will begin previews on 20 July and performances will run through until 27 October with a press performance on Saturday 27 July at 2pm.

Troubadour White City Theatre will open at White City Place, the former BBC Media Village in West London. The venue will consist of two fully flexible spaces including a 1,200 fully flexible theatre and an 800-seat multi-purpose state-of-the-Art Theatre. White City Place is a joint venture development between Stanhope, Mitsui Fudosan and AIMCo.

Peter Pan is a National Theatre co-production with Bristol Old Vic.

Peter Pan is designed by Michael Vale with costume design by Katie Sykes, dramaturgy by Mike Akers, lighting design by Aideen Malone, and sound design by Dominic Bilkey. Peter Pan features original music by Benji Bower, with movement direction by Dan Canham, puppetry design and direction by Toby Olié, aerial direction by Gwen Hales and fight direction by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Copper-Brown of RC-ANNIE Ltd. Casting is by Sam Stevenson CDG.

Sally Cookson trained at LAMDA and worked as an actor for ten years before embarking on a freelance directing career. Her theatre credits include The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe (West Yorkshire Playhouse); Jane Eyre and Peter Pan (Bristol Old Vic/National Theatre). She is an associate artist at Bristol Old Vic, where other productions include Sleeping Beauty, Treasure Island, The Boy Who Cried Wolf, Papa Please Get the Moon for Me, Clown, Strange Case, Pericles, Pains of Youth and The Visit. Her numerous collaborations with Travelling Light theatre include Strictly Balti, The Ugly Duckling, Boing!, How Cold My Toes, Shadowplay, Cloudland, Lenny and Bob the Man on the Moon. Other theatre includes One Hundred and One Dalmatians, Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves, Cinderella - A Fairytale (Tobacco Factory Theatre, Olivier Award nomination); La Strada, Hetty Feather (Olivier Award nomination); We're Going On A Bear Hunt (Kenny Wax Productions); Romeo and Juliet (The Rose Theatre); Stick Man and Tiddler (Scamp Theatre).

Peter Pan is presented by special arrangement with Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity and Samuel French Ltd.

Peter Pan at Troubadour White City Theatre is supported by American Express, the National Theatre's preferred Card Partner.





