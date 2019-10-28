Black British Theatre Awards Announce 2019 Winners
According to The Stage, the inaugural Black British Theatre Awards took place at Old Finsbury Town Hall in London on October 27.
The awards are set up to honour black performers and creative talent in British Theatre.
Check out the full list of winners below!
Best director for a play or musical
Lynette Linton for Sweat at the Gielgud Theatre
Best producer
Tobi Kyeremateng for Babylon Festival at the Bush Theatre
Best choreographer
Shelley Maxwell for Equus at Theatre Royal Stratford East
Best opera production
Porgy and Bess, English National Opera at London Coliseum
Best dance performance in a dance production
Prentice Whitlow for Rite of Spring with Phoenix Dance Theatre at Sadler's Wells
Light and sound recognition award
Set design recognition award
Sadeysa Greenaway-Bailey
Book and lyrics recognition award
Musical director recognition award
Best female actor in a play
Gloria Williams for Bullet Hole at Park Theatre
Best supporting male actor in a play
Lenny Henry for King Hedley II at Theatre Royal Stratford East
Best supporting female actor in a play
Michelle Greenidge; Nine Night: National Theatre
Best male actor in a play
Arinzé Kene for Misty at Bush Theatre
Best production of a play
The Half God of Rainfall at Kiln Theatre
Best supporting male actor in a musical
Cavin Cornwall for Jesus Christ Superstar at Barbican Theatre
Best male actor in a musical
Layton Williams for Everybody's Talking About Jamie at the Apollo Theatre
Best supporting female actor in a musical
Beverley Knight for Sylvia at the Old Vic
Best female actor in a musical
Sharon D. Clarke for Caroline or Change at Playhouse Theatre
Best musical production
Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre
Recent graduate award
Amara Okereke from Arts Educational Schools, London
Best teacher of performing arts as a subject award
Angeline Bell, the Urdang Academy
Lifetime recognition award
Sharon D. Clarke