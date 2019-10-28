Black British Theatre Awards Announce 2019 Winners

According to The Stage, the inaugural Black British Theatre Awards took place at Old Finsbury Town Hall in London on October 27.

The awards are set up to honour black performers and creative talent in British Theatre.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Best director for a play or musical

Lynette Linton for Sweat at the Gielgud Theatre

Best producer

Tobi Kyeremateng for Babylon Festival at the Bush Theatre

Best choreographer

Shelley Maxwell for Equus at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Best opera production

Porgy and Bess, English National Opera at London Coliseum

Best dance performance in a dance production

Prentice Whitlow for Rite of Spring with Phoenix Dance Theatre at Sadler's Wells

Light and sound recognition award

Tony Gayle

Set design recognition award

Sadeysa Greenaway-Bailey

Book and lyrics recognition award

Debbie Tucker Green

Musical director recognition award

Benjamin Kwasi Burrell

Best female actor in a play

Gloria Williams for Bullet Hole at Park Theatre

Best supporting male actor in a play

Lenny Henry for King Hedley II at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Best supporting female actor in a play

Michelle Greenidge; Nine Night: National Theatre

Best male actor in a play

Arinzé Kene for Misty at Bush Theatre

Best production of a play

The Half God of Rainfall at Kiln Theatre

Best supporting male actor in a musical

Cavin Cornwall for Jesus Christ Superstar at Barbican Theatre

Best male actor in a musical

Layton Williams for Everybody's Talking About Jamie at the Apollo Theatre

Best supporting female actor in a musical

Beverley Knight for Sylvia at the Old Vic

Best female actor in a musical

Sharon D. Clarke for Caroline or Change at Playhouse Theatre

Best musical production

Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre

Recent graduate award

Amara Okereke from Arts Educational Schools, London

Best teacher of performing arts as a subject award

Angeline Bell, the Urdang Academy

Lifetime recognition award

Sharon D. Clarke





