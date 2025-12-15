OPERA LOCOS Returns To The Peacock Theatre Next February

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The return of Yllana's The Opera Locos takes centre stage once again, delivering a crescendo of laughter, drama, and musical virtuosity at Sadler's Wells's home in the West End, The Peacock, next February.

World-class singers combine physical comedy, opera classics, and pop hits in this vibrant comic opera experience from Spain's award-winning theatre company Yllana. Audiences can enjoy everything from the tragedy and melodrama of opera to the energy of pop, with songs ranging from Whitney Houston and Mika to Sinatra and Elton John.

A love story unfolds through the antics of five eccentric opera singers, each with their own quirks and passions: Alfredo, a worn-out tenor with a glorious past; Enrique, a macho baritone; Franelli, a pop-loving counter-tenor; Maria, a dreamy soprano; and Carmen, a wild mezzo. As they perform repertoire from opera's greatest composers, including Mozart, Verdi, Puccini, Rossini, and Bizet, their hidden desires and comic rivalries create unexpected chaos and laughter.

The Opera Locos offers a vibrant, accessible alternative to traditional opera, blending humour and fun with the classical skill of trained singers to create a show the whole family can enjoy. Combining operatic classics like La Traviata, Madama Butterfly, La Bohème, Il Barbiere di Siviglia, and Carmen with pop and rock favourites such as Mika's Grace Kelly, Céline Dion's My Heart Will Go On, and U2's With or Without You, The Opera Locos is a unique theatrical experience for audiences of all ages.

Following a successful run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2023 and a highly celebrated season at Sadler's Wells in 2024, the show returns to the Peacock Theatre this February. The show has toured in 16 countries, winning Spain's prestigious Max Award for Best Musical Show, and continues to bring opera to new audiences while maintaining high-level technique. The cast includes acclaimed singers Enrique Sánchez-Ramos, Jesús Álvarez, María Rey-Joly, Mayca Teba, and Michaël Koné.

Musical direction is led by Marc Alvarez and Manuel Coves, with co-direction by Joseph O'Curneen and David Ottone. The production's visual world is crafted by Tatiana de Sarabia for costumes and set and Pedro Pablo Melendo for lighting.

Joseph O'Curneen said, "We are delighted with the chance, once again, to perform at the Peacock theatre, London. Thanks to the Sadler's Wells' team for making it happen. Thrilled to be back!”

David Fry, Peacock Programmer said, “After standing ovations during their first visit, we just had to bring this show back. For anyone afraid of attending a full-blown opera, this is the show for you. Not just all the best tunes but also the most fun."