THAT'LL BE THE DAY Will Embark on Spring UK Tour

Trevor Payne and Prestige Productions are back on the road as That’ll Be The Day embarks on its 40th anniversary spring tour. Returning with their tribute of rock ‘n’ pop hits of the ‘50s through to the ‘80s, this production takes audiences on a journey through the music and culture of the golden era.

That’ll Be The Day returns with Trevor and his wonderful ensemble presenting a phenomenal homage to the legendary performers of the past decades. Audiences, both new and old, are dazzled with over 60 iconic hits such as The Beatles, Whitney Houston, The Rolling Stones, Tina Turner and Cliff Richard. Relive the iconic pop culture of the ‘50s to the ‘80s as the iconic tunes and comedy stetches from the golden era are relived. Alongside the timeless music, the show’s trademark comedy sketches and impressions keep audiences laughing throughout.

In honour of its 40 years on tour, That’ll Be The Day returns to the London Palladium for a special performance on 3rd of February 2026 featuring guest star Tom Ball. Since rising to stardom on Britain’s Got Talent and America’s Got Talent: All Stars, Ball has achieved eleven No.1 global chart rankings, amassed over 140 million views, released a chart topping album and partnered with That’ll Be The Day for a charity single Make A Wish Come True in support of Make A Wish UK.

That’ll Be The Day has raised over £1million for Childline, Make A Wish, Help for Heroes, Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, and numerous appeals, including the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal, through post-show bucket collections.

Trevor Payne, director, producer and vocalist for That’ll Be The Day comments, One of the secrets behind our success is the dedication and hard work of the entire company. I’m especially proud that what began as performances in clubs and holiday camps has evolved into the UK’s number one touring rock and roll theatre show in the country. Unlike any other act I know, That’ll Be The Day refreshes its content annually and strives to improve production year on year. It is unique in many ways and continues to captivate and delight our loyal army of fans across the country.

That’ll Be The Day opens in January in Essex, with further dates in Hertfordshire, Hampshire, London, Warwickshire, Cheshire, Wales, Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Herefordshire, Buckinghamshire, Nottinghamshire, County Durham, Merseyside, Hertfordshire, Berkshire, Devon, Cornwall, Surrey, Bedfordshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Kent, Hampshire, Wiltshire, Somerset, West Sussex, Derbyshire, Gloucestershire, Shropshire and more.

Tour Dates

21–22 January 2026 — Chelmsford Theatre, Chelmsford

https://www.chelmsfordtheatre.co.uk/event/thatll-be-the-day-2026

23 January 2026 — Spotlight Theatre, Hoddesdon

https://www.thespotlightvenue.com/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-40th-year-anniversary-tour/296

24 January 2026 — The Anvil, Basingstoke

https://www.anvilarts.org.uk/events/thatll-be-the-day-jan

25 January 2026 — Civic Hall, Bedworth

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/bedworth-civic-hall/that-ll-be-the-day-40th-year-anniversary-tour/e-zeaxpe

26 January 2026 — Lyceum Theatre, Crewe

https://trafalgartickets.com/lyceum-theatre-crewe/en-GB/event/music/thatll-be-the-day-tickets

3 February 2026 — London Palladium, London

https://lwtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-tlp/

5 February 2026 — The Riverfront, Newport

https://newportlive.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173670034

10 February 2026 — Cast, Doncaster

https://www.castindoncaster.com/events/thatll-be-the-day/

11 February 2026 — Hull New Theatre, Hull

https://www.hulltheatres.co.uk/theatre-events/thatll-be-the-day

12–13 February 2026 — New Theatre Royal, Lincoln

https://newtheatreroyallincoln.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873673245

14 February 2026 — The Courtyard, Hereford

https://www.courtyard.org.uk/events/thatll-be-the-day/

17 February 2026 — Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe

https://trafalgartickets.com/wycombe-swan-theatre/en-GB/event/music/thatll-be-the-day-tickets

18 February 2026 — Palace Theatre, Newark

https://www.palacenewark.com/whats-on/instances/thatll-be-the-day.php

19 February 2026 — Darlington Hippodrome, Darlington

https://www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk/whats-on/Thatll-Be-The-Day

26 February 2026 — Theatre Royal, St Helens

https://sthelenstheatreroyal.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873674781

27–28 February 2026 — Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage

https://everyonetheatres.com/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-40th-anniversary-tour-3/

5 March 2026 — Wyllyotts Theatre, Potters Bar

https://wyllyottstheatre.co.uk/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-40th-year-anniversary-tour/

6 March 2026 — The Hexagon, Reading

https://whatsonreading.com/venues/hexagon/whats-on/thatll-be-day-26

7 March 2026 — Theatre Royal, Plymouth

https://theatreroyal.com/whats-on/tbtd-2026/

8 March 2026 — Queen’s Theatre, Barnstaple

https://queenstheatre-barnstaple.com/events/thatll-be-the-day/

9–10 March 2026 — Hall for Cornwall, Truro

https://www.hallforcornwall.co.uk/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-40th-anniversary-tour/

12 March 2026 — Epsom Playhouse, Epsom

https://www.epsomplayhouse.co.uk/shows/thatll-be-day-40th-anniversary-show

13 March 2026 — Grove Theatre, Dunstable

https://everyonetheatres.com/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-spring-2026/

14 March 2026 — Cliffs Pavilion, Southend-on-Sea

https://trafalgartickets.com/cliffs-pavilion-southend/en-GB/event/music/thatll-be-the-day-tickets

19 March 2026 — Central Theatre, Chatham

https://www.medwayticketslive.co.uk/event/That%27ll%20-Be-The-Day-40th-Year-Anniversary-Tour

20 March 2026 — Alive Corn Exchange, King’s Lynn

https://www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk/theatre/whats-on/music/thatll-be-the-day/

21 March 2026 — Marina Theatre, Lowestoft

https://www.marinatheatre.co.uk/whatson-event/thatll-be-the-day-march-2026/

22 March 2026 — Orchard Theatre, Dartford

https://trafalgartickets.com/orchard-theatre-dartford/en-GB/event/music/thatll-be-the-day-tickets

24 March 2026 — Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton

https://www.grandtheatre.co.uk/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day/

25 March 2026 — Princes Hall, Aldershot

https://www.princeshall.com/event/214401ADMGTRRGGCRVCQMVPNDSDSMTKQS/That'll-Be-The-Day

26 March 2026 — Kings Theatre, Portsmouth

https://www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whatson-event/thatll-be-the-day-40th-anniversary/

27 March 2026 — Wyvern Theatre, Swindon

https://trafalgartickets.com/wyvern-theatre-swindon/en-GB/event/music/thatll-be-the-day-tickets

28 March 2026 — The Playhouse, Weston-super-Mare

https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/playhouse-theatre/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-40th-anniversary

29 March 2026 — Westlands Theatre, Yeovil

https://www.westlandsyeovil.co.uk/whats-on/music/thatll-be-the-day-march-2026/10098

2 April 2026 — Worthing Pavilion, Worthing

https://wtm.uk/events/thatll-be-the-day-2/

3 April 2026 — Royal & Derngate, Northampton

https://royalandderngate.co.uk/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day/

4 April 2026 — The Apex, Bury St Edmunds

https://www.theapex.co.uk/whats-on/details.cfm?id=1031947

5 April 2026 — Embassy Theatre, Skegness

https://embassytheatre.co.uk/shows/thatll-be-the-day-2/

6 April 2026 — Buxton Opera House, Buxton

https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/events/thatll-be-the-day-2026/

9 April 2026 — McMillan Theatre, Bridgwater

https://www.mcmillantheatre.com/events/thatll-be-the-day-40th-anniversary-/

10 April 2026 — Pavilion Theatre, Weymouth

https://weymouthpavilion.com/shows/thatll-be-the-day-40th-anniversary-tour-2/

11 April 2026 — The Anvil, Basingstoke

https://www.anvilarts.org.uk/events/thatll-be-the-day-april

15–16 April 2026 — Roses Theatre, Tewkesbury

https://www.rosestheatre.org/events/thatll-be-the-day

17 April 2026 — Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

https://www.theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/thatll-be-the-day/

18 April 2026 — Royal Spa Centre, Leamington Spa

https://warwickdc.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173662702

19 April 2026 — New Theatre, Cardiff

https://trafalgartickets.com/new-theatre-cardiff/en-GB/event/music/thatll-be-the-day-tickets

24 April 2026 — Frome Memorial Theatre, Frome

https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=FMTV_MPV

25 April 2026 — Majestic Theatre, Retford

https://majesticretford-tickets.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173627215

26 April 2026 — New Theatre, Peterborough

https://newtheatre-peterborough.com/events/thatll-be-the-day-2026/

29 April 2026 — Beck Theatre, Hayes

https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/beck-theatre/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-40th-anniversary-1350204

30 April 2026 — The Hawth, Crawley

https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-40th-anniversary-1350604

1 May 2026 — Churchill Theatre, Bromley

https://trafalgartickets.com/churchill-theatre-bromley/en-GB

2 May 2026 — The Hafren, Newtown

https://thehafren.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873677381

3 May 2026 — Venue Cymru, Llandudno

https://www.venuecymru.co.uk/thatll-be-day-18

4 May 2026 — The Plaza, Stockport

https://stockportplaza.co.uk/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-40th-year-anniversary/

5 May 2026 — Grand Opera House, York

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/thatll-be-the-day/grand-opera-house-york/

8 May 2026 — Salisbury City Hall, Salisbury

https://www.salisburycityhall.co.uk/event/thatll-be-the-day/

9 May 2026 — Congress Theatre, Eastbourne

https://trafalgartickets.com/eastbourne-theatres-eastbourne/en-GB/event/music/thatll-be-the-day-tickets

10 May 2026 — Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre, Bournemouth

https://www.bournemouthpavilion.co.uk/events/thatll-be-the-day-2026

11–12 May 2026 — Lichfield Garrick, Lichfield

https://www.lichfieldgarrick.com/events/thatll-be-the-day

13 May 2026 — Palace Theatre, Mansfield

https://www.mansfield.gov.uk/palacetheatre/events/event/4339/that-ll-be-the-day

14 May 2026 — De Montfort Hall, Leicester

https://www.demontforthall.co.uk/event/thatll-be-the-day/

15 May 2026 — Baths Hall, Scunthorpe

https://www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day/

19 May 2026 — Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/thatll-be-the-day/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

20 May 2026 — Loughborough Town Hall, Loughborough

https://www.loughboroughtownhall.co.uk/event/thatll-be-the-day/

21 May 2026 — Floral Pavilion, Wallasey

https://www.floralpavilion.com/event/thatll-be-the-day-2026/

22 May 2026 — Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow

https://trafalgartickets.com/pavilion-theatre-glasgow/en-GB/event/music/thatll-be-the-day-tickets

23–24 May 2026 — Gaiety Theatre, Ayr

https://thegaiety.co.uk/events/thatll-be-the-day/

25 May 2026 — Playhouse, Whitley Bay

https://www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk/events/that-ll-be-the-day-40th-anniversary-show/

26 May 2026 — The Atkinson, Southport

https://theatkinson.co.uk/events/thatll-be-the-day-40th/

30 May 2026 — William Aston Hall, Wrexham

https://williamastonwrexham.com/event/thatll-be-the-day

31 May 2026 — Derby Arena, Derby

https://www.derbylive.co.uk/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day/

2 June 2026 — Princess Theatre, Torquay

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/thatll-be-the-day/princess-theatre-torquay/

3 June 2026 — New Victoria Theatre, Woking

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/thatll-be-the-day/new-victoria-theatre/

4 June 2026 — Alban Arena, St Albans

https://everyonetheatres.com/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-40th-anniversary-spring-tour/

5 June 2026 — Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells

https://www.assemblyhalltheatre.co.uk/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-1.html

6 June 2026 — Fareham Live, Fareham

https://trafalgartickets.com/fareham-live-fareham/en-GB/event/music/thatll-be-the-day-tickets

9 June 2026 — Belgrade Theatre, Coventry

https://www.belgrade.co.uk/events/thatll-be-the-day/

10 June 2026 — Corn Exchange, Ipswich

https://ipswichtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-40th-anniversary-2/

11 June 2026 — Princes Theatre, Clacton-on-Sea

https://www.princestheatre.co.uk/event?i=873677191

12 June 2026 — Granville Theatre, Ramsgate

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/thatll-be-the-day/granville-theatre/