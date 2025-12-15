THAT'LL BE THE DAY Will Embark on Spring UK Tour

The show pays tribute to the rock ‘n’ pop hits of the ‘50s through to the ‘80s
Trevor Payne and Prestige Productions are back on the road as That’ll Be The Day embarks on its 40th anniversary spring tour. Returning with their tribute of rock ‘n’ pop hits of the ‘50s through to the ‘80s, this production takes audiences on a journey through the music and culture of the golden era.
That’ll Be The Day returns with Trevor and his wonderful ensemble presenting a phenomenal homage to the legendary performers of the past decades. Audiences, both new and old, are dazzled with over 60 iconic hits such as The Beatles, Whitney Houston, The Rolling Stones, Tina Turner and Cliff Richard. Relive the iconic pop culture of the ‘50s to the ‘80s as the iconic tunes and comedy stetches from the golden era are relived. Alongside the timeless music, the show’s trademark comedy sketches and impressions keep audiences laughing throughout.
In honour of its 40 years on tour, That’ll Be The Day returns to the London Palladium for a special performance on 3rd of February 2026 featuring guest star Tom Ball. Since rising to stardom on Britain’s Got Talent and America’s Got Talent: All Stars, Ball has achieved eleven No.1 global chart rankings, amassed over 140 million views, released a chart topping album and partnered with That’ll Be The Day for a charity single Make A Wish Come True in support of Make A Wish UK.
That’ll Be The Day has raised over £1million for Childline, Make A Wish, Help for Heroes, Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, and numerous appeals, including the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal, through post-show bucket collections.
Trevor Payne, director, producer and vocalist for That’ll Be The Day comments, One of the secrets behind our success is the dedication and hard work of the entire company. I’m especially proud that what began as performances in clubs and holiday camps has evolved into the UK’s number one touring rock and roll theatre show in the country. Unlike any other act I know, That’ll Be The Day refreshes its content annually and strives to improve production year on year. It is unique in many ways and continues to captivate and delight our loyal army of fans across the country.
That’ll Be The Day opens in January in Essex, with further dates in Hertfordshire, Hampshire, London, Warwickshire, Cheshire, Wales, Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Herefordshire, Buckinghamshire, Nottinghamshire, County Durham, Merseyside, Hertfordshire, Berkshire, Devon, Cornwall, Surrey, Bedfordshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Kent, Hampshire, Wiltshire, Somerset, West Sussex, Derbyshire, Gloucestershire, Shropshire and more.
21–22 January 2026 — Chelmsford Theatre, Chelmsford
https://www.chelmsfordtheatre.co.uk/event/thatll-be-the-day-2026
23 January 2026 — Spotlight Theatre, Hoddesdon
https://www.thespotlightvenue.com/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-40th-year-anniversary-tour/296
24 January 2026 — The Anvil, Basingstoke
https://www.anvilarts.org.uk/events/thatll-be-the-day-jan
25 January 2026 — Civic Hall, Bedworth
https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/bedworth-civic-hall/that-ll-be-the-day-40th-year-anniversary-tour/e-zeaxpe
26 January 2026 — Lyceum Theatre, Crewe
https://trafalgartickets.com/lyceum-theatre-crewe/en-GB/event/music/thatll-be-the-day-tickets
3 February 2026 — London Palladium, London
https://lwtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-tlp/
5 February 2026 — The Riverfront, Newport
https://newportlive.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173670034
10 February 2026 — Cast, Doncaster
https://www.castindoncaster.com/events/thatll-be-the-day/
11 February 2026 — Hull New Theatre, Hull
https://www.hulltheatres.co.uk/theatre-events/thatll-be-the-day
12–13 February 2026 — New Theatre Royal, Lincoln
https://newtheatreroyallincoln.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873673245
14 February 2026 — The Courtyard, Hereford
https://www.courtyard.org.uk/events/thatll-be-the-day/
17 February 2026 — Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe
https://trafalgartickets.com/wycombe-swan-theatre/en-GB/event/music/thatll-be-the-day-tickets
18 February 2026 — Palace Theatre, Newark
https://www.palacenewark.com/whats-on/instances/thatll-be-the-day.php
19 February 2026 — Darlington Hippodrome, Darlington
https://www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk/whats-on/Thatll-Be-The-Day
26 February 2026 — Theatre Royal, St Helens
https://sthelenstheatreroyal.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873674781
27–28 February 2026 — Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage
https://everyonetheatres.com/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-40th-anniversary-tour-3/
5 March 2026 — Wyllyotts Theatre, Potters Bar
https://wyllyottstheatre.co.uk/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-40th-year-anniversary-tour/
6 March 2026 — The Hexagon, Reading
https://whatsonreading.com/venues/hexagon/whats-on/thatll-be-day-26
7 March 2026 — Theatre Royal, Plymouth
https://theatreroyal.com/whats-on/tbtd-2026/
8 March 2026 — Queen’s Theatre, Barnstaple
https://queenstheatre-barnstaple.com/events/thatll-be-the-day/
9–10 March 2026 — Hall for Cornwall, Truro
https://www.hallforcornwall.co.uk/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-40th-anniversary-tour/
12 March 2026 — Epsom Playhouse, Epsom
https://www.epsomplayhouse.co.uk/shows/thatll-be-day-40th-anniversary-show
13 March 2026 — Grove Theatre, Dunstable
https://everyonetheatres.com/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-spring-2026/
14 March 2026 — Cliffs Pavilion, Southend-on-Sea
https://trafalgartickets.com/cliffs-pavilion-southend/en-GB/event/music/thatll-be-the-day-tickets
19 March 2026 — Central Theatre, Chatham
https://www.medwayticketslive.co.uk/event/That%27ll%20-Be-The-Day-40th-Year-Anniversary-Tour
20 March 2026 — Alive Corn Exchange, King’s Lynn
https://www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk/theatre/whats-on/music/thatll-be-the-day/
21 March 2026 — Marina Theatre, Lowestoft
https://www.marinatheatre.co.uk/whatson-event/thatll-be-the-day-march-2026/
22 March 2026 — Orchard Theatre, Dartford
https://trafalgartickets.com/orchard-theatre-dartford/en-GB/event/music/thatll-be-the-day-tickets
24 March 2026 — Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton
https://www.grandtheatre.co.uk/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day/
25 March 2026 — Princes Hall, Aldershot
https://www.princeshall.com/event/214401ADMGTRRGGCRVCQMVPNDSDSMTKQS/That'll-Be-The-Day
26 March 2026 — Kings Theatre, Portsmouth
https://www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whatson-event/thatll-be-the-day-40th-anniversary/
27 March 2026 — Wyvern Theatre, Swindon
https://trafalgartickets.com/wyvern-theatre-swindon/en-GB/event/music/thatll-be-the-day-tickets
28 March 2026 — The Playhouse, Weston-super-Mare
https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/playhouse-theatre/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-40th-anniversary
29 March 2026 — Westlands Theatre, Yeovil
https://www.westlandsyeovil.co.uk/whats-on/music/thatll-be-the-day-march-2026/10098
2 April 2026 — Worthing Pavilion, Worthing
https://wtm.uk/events/thatll-be-the-day-2/
3 April 2026 — Royal & Derngate, Northampton
https://royalandderngate.co.uk/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day/
4 April 2026 — The Apex, Bury St Edmunds
https://www.theapex.co.uk/whats-on/details.cfm?id=1031947
5 April 2026 — Embassy Theatre, Skegness
https://embassytheatre.co.uk/shows/thatll-be-the-day-2/
6 April 2026 — Buxton Opera House, Buxton
https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/events/thatll-be-the-day-2026/
9 April 2026 — McMillan Theatre, Bridgwater
https://www.mcmillantheatre.com/events/thatll-be-the-day-40th-anniversary-/
10 April 2026 — Pavilion Theatre, Weymouth
https://weymouthpavilion.com/shows/thatll-be-the-day-40th-anniversary-tour-2/
11 April 2026 — The Anvil, Basingstoke
https://www.anvilarts.org.uk/events/thatll-be-the-day-april
15–16 April 2026 — Roses Theatre, Tewkesbury
https://www.rosestheatre.org/events/thatll-be-the-day
17 April 2026 — Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury
https://www.theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/thatll-be-the-day/
18 April 2026 — Royal Spa Centre, Leamington Spa
https://warwickdc.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173662702
19 April 2026 — New Theatre, Cardiff
https://trafalgartickets.com/new-theatre-cardiff/en-GB/event/music/thatll-be-the-day-tickets
24 April 2026 — Frome Memorial Theatre, Frome
https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=FMTV_MPV
25 April 2026 — Majestic Theatre, Retford
https://majesticretford-tickets.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173627215
26 April 2026 — New Theatre, Peterborough
https://newtheatre-peterborough.com/events/thatll-be-the-day-2026/
29 April 2026 — Beck Theatre, Hayes
https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/beck-theatre/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-40th-anniversary-1350204
30 April 2026 — The Hawth, Crawley
https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-40th-anniversary-1350604
1 May 2026 — Churchill Theatre, Bromley
https://trafalgartickets.com/churchill-theatre-bromley/en-GB
2 May 2026 — The Hafren, Newtown
https://thehafren.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873677381
3 May 2026 — Venue Cymru, Llandudno
https://www.venuecymru.co.uk/thatll-be-day-18
4 May 2026 — The Plaza, Stockport
https://stockportplaza.co.uk/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-40th-year-anniversary/
5 May 2026 — Grand Opera House, York
https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/thatll-be-the-day/grand-opera-house-york/
8 May 2026 — Salisbury City Hall, Salisbury
https://www.salisburycityhall.co.uk/event/thatll-be-the-day/
9 May 2026 — Congress Theatre, Eastbourne
https://trafalgartickets.com/eastbourne-theatres-eastbourne/en-GB/event/music/thatll-be-the-day-tickets
10 May 2026 — Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre, Bournemouth
https://www.bournemouthpavilion.co.uk/events/thatll-be-the-day-2026
11–12 May 2026 — Lichfield Garrick, Lichfield
https://www.lichfieldgarrick.com/events/thatll-be-the-day
13 May 2026 — Palace Theatre, Mansfield
https://www.mansfield.gov.uk/palacetheatre/events/event/4339/that-ll-be-the-day
14 May 2026 — De Montfort Hall, Leicester
https://www.demontforthall.co.uk/event/thatll-be-the-day/
15 May 2026 — Baths Hall, Scunthorpe
https://www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day/
19 May 2026 — Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury
https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/thatll-be-the-day/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/
20 May 2026 — Loughborough Town Hall, Loughborough
https://www.loughboroughtownhall.co.uk/event/thatll-be-the-day/
21 May 2026 — Floral Pavilion, Wallasey
https://www.floralpavilion.com/event/thatll-be-the-day-2026/
22 May 2026 — Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow
https://trafalgartickets.com/pavilion-theatre-glasgow/en-GB/event/music/thatll-be-the-day-tickets
23–24 May 2026 — Gaiety Theatre, Ayr
https://thegaiety.co.uk/events/thatll-be-the-day/
25 May 2026 — Playhouse, Whitley Bay
https://www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk/events/that-ll-be-the-day-40th-anniversary-show/
26 May 2026 — The Atkinson, Southport
https://theatkinson.co.uk/events/thatll-be-the-day-40th/
30 May 2026 — William Aston Hall, Wrexham
https://williamastonwrexham.com/event/thatll-be-the-day
31 May 2026 — Derby Arena, Derby
https://www.derbylive.co.uk/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day/
2 June 2026 — Princess Theatre, Torquay
https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/thatll-be-the-day/princess-theatre-torquay/
3 June 2026 — New Victoria Theatre, Woking
https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/thatll-be-the-day/new-victoria-theatre/
4 June 2026 — Alban Arena, St Albans
https://everyonetheatres.com/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-40th-anniversary-spring-tour/
5 June 2026 — Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells
https://www.assemblyhalltheatre.co.uk/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-1.html
6 June 2026 — Fareham Live, Fareham
https://trafalgartickets.com/fareham-live-fareham/en-GB/event/music/thatll-be-the-day-tickets
9 June 2026 — Belgrade Theatre, Coventry
https://www.belgrade.co.uk/events/thatll-be-the-day/
10 June 2026 — Corn Exchange, Ipswich
https://ipswichtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-40th-anniversary-2/
11 June 2026 — Princes Theatre, Clacton-on-Sea
https://www.princestheatre.co.uk/event?i=873677191
12 June 2026 — Granville Theatre, Ramsgate
https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/thatll-be-the-day/granville-theatre/
