Stratford Festival Unveils 2026 Cast Lineup for GUYS AND DOLLS and More

In his final year as Artistic Director, Antoni Cimolino has revealed the casts for the 12 productions set to take the stage in 2026.

“The 2026 season marks my final year as Artistic Director and I could not be prouder of the extraordinary artists who have come together with such enthusiasm to create theatrical magic at Stratford. This season draws together many of my very favourite stories, glorious plays that offer boundless opportunity for artistic discovery. To bring them to vibrant life demands a company of exceptional range and depth, and I am thrilled to say that this outstanding ensemble meets the challenge with both brilliance and heart,” says Cimolino. “These remarkable artists, among the most promising and accomplished of our time, are joined by visionary directors and creative teams, all eager to share their artistry with you next season at the Stratford Festival. This year, as in years past, I am in their debt.”

After time away from Stratford, a number of beloved performers return to take on key roles, including Rod Beattie, Evan Buliung, Ben Carlson, Juan Chioran, Starr Domingue, Paul Gross, Deborah Hay, David W. Keeley, Cyrus Lane, Richard Lee, Gordon S. Miller, Mike Nadajewski, Fiona Reid, Michael Spencer-Davis and Agnes Tong 唐若馨 .

Several familiar faces from this season will return to take on key roles in the year ahead, including Graham Abbey, Christopher Allen, Gabriel Antonacci, Tim Campbell, Dan Chameroy, David Collins, Ashley Dingwell, Thomas Duplessie, Ijeoma Emesowum, Henry Firmston, Jonathan Goad, Jordin Hall, 郝邦宇 Steven Hao, Jessica B. Hill, Sara-Jeanne Hosie, Josh Johnston, Matthew Kabwe, Aaron Krohn, Josue Laboucane, Jeff Lillico, Allison Lynch, Tom McCamus, Seana McKenna, Marissa Orjalo, Lucy Peacock, Krystin Pellerin, Joe Perry, Jennifer Rider-Shaw, Steve Ross, André Sills, Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane, Sara Topham, Mark Uhre, Dakota Jamal Wellman, Rylan Wilkie and Geraint Wyn Davies.

This season also welcomes a select handful of actors making their Stratford debut in key roles, including Vivien Endicott-Douglas, Angel Lo, Rose Napoli and Gray Powell.

Rounding out the 2026 Company are Eric Abel, Celia Aloma, Sean Arbuckle, Michelle Bardach, Alex Batycki, Carla Bennett, Devon Michael Brown, Scotia Browner, Wade Buller, Jacqueline Burtney, Shane Carty, Jeremy Carver-James, Jarret Cody, Laura Condlln, Heidi Damayo, Christine Desjardins, Sarah Dodd, Josh Doig, Paul Dunn, Jakob Ehman, Katarina Fiallos, Michelle Giroux, Jordan Goodridge, Alexandra Gratton, Manami Hara, Jenna-Lee Hyde, Matthew Ip Shaw, Michael Louis Johnson, Bonnie Jordan, Karthik Kadam, Alex Kelly, John Kirkpatrick, Bethany Kovarik, Derek Kwan, Dominique Leblanc, Tarique Lewis, Nestor Lozano Jr., Amanda Lundgren, Jamie Mac, Gracie Mack, Devin MacKinnon, Anthony MacPherson, Jordan Mah, Davinder Malhi, Michael Man, Chad McFadden, Silvae Mercedes, Jamie Murray, Landon Nesbitt, Anthony Palermo, Stephen Patterson, Irene Poole, Ali Powell, Chick Reid, Brian Ross, Jason Sermonia, Maher Sinno, Ray Strachan, Liam Tobin, Emilio Vieira, Nadine Villasin, Jennifer Villaverde, Michael Wamara and Zachary Williams.

Programmed around the theme of “This Rough Magic”, next season’s playbill features The Tempest; Guys and Dolls; Something Rotten!; Waiting for Godot; Death of a Salesman; The Hobbit; The Importance of Being Earnest; Saturday, Sunday, Monday; A Midsummer Night’s Dream; Othello; The Tao of The World; and The King James Bible Play.

Tickets for the 2026 season will go on sale to Members of the Stratford Festival beginning November 9 and to the public on January 10.

The casting team for the 2026 season includes Casting Director Ari Weinberg with Beth Russell (Something Rotten!) and Casting Associates Jennifer Emery and Aaron Jan.

Individual casts and creative teams are detailed below.

There is still some casting to be completed.

FESTIVAL THEATRE

The Tempest

By William Shakespeare

Director: Antoni Cimolino

Set and Costume Designer: Julie Fox

Lighting Designer: Imogen Wilson

Composer: Berthold Carrière

Sound Designer: Ranil Sonnadara

April 28 to October 24 | Opens May 25

Director Antoni Cimolino’s production of Shakespeare’s late romance The Tempest will feature Geraint Wyn Davies as Prospero with Christopher Allen as Sebastian, Ben Carlson as Stephano, David Collins as Alonso, Ashley Dingwell as Miranda, Jonathan Goad as Caliban, Josue Laboucane as Trinculo, Gordon S. Miller as Antonio, Marissa Orjalo as Ariel, Fiona Reid as Gonzalo and Dakota Jamal Wellman as Ferdinand.

The cast also includes Celia Aloma, Jacqueline Burtney, Paul Dunn, Jakob Ehman, Katarina Fiallos, Michelle Giroux, Jenna-Lee Hyde, John Kirkpatrick, Allison Lynch, Jamie Mac (Boatswain), Rose Napoli, Landon Nesbitt (Adrian), Maher Sinno, Emilio Vieira and Michael Wamara (Francisco).

In addition to Antoni Cimolino, the creative team includes Set and Costume Designer Julie Fox, Lighting Designer Imogen Wilson, Composer Berthold Carrière and Sound Designer Ranil Sonnadara.

On an enchanted island, a deposed duke uses his magical powers to conjure a storm at sea, bringing him face to face with the brother who betrayed him. As old quarrels are resolved, love blossoms for a new generation.

Guys and Dolls

A musical fable of Broadway

Based on a story and characters of Damon Runyon

Music and Lyrics by Frank Loesser

Book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows

Director: Donna Feore

Choreographer: Donna Feore

Music Director: Franklin Brasz

Set Designer: Michael Gianfrancesco

Costume Designer: Dana Osborne

Lighting Designer: Bonnie Beecher

Sound Designer: Haley Parcher

April 22 to November 1 | Opens May 26

This beloved Broadway classic will hit the Stratford stage in a production directed and choreographed by Donna Feore, featuring Dan Chameroy as Sky Masterson, Jennifer Rider-Shaw as Adelaide, Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane as Sarah Brown and Mark Uhre as Nathan Detroit, with Gabriel Antonacci as Benny Southstreet and Steve Ross as Nicely-Nicely Johnson.

The cast will also include Eric Abel, Michelle Bardach, Alex Batycki, Carla Bennett, Devon Michael Brown (Rusty Charlie), Wade Buller, Jacqueline Burtney, Jeremy Carver-James, Juan Chioran (Big Jule), Jarret Cody, Christine Desjardins, Josh Doig, Starr Domingue (General Matilda Cartwright), Henry Firmston (Harry the Horse), Jordan Goodridge, Alexandra Gratton, Bonnie Jordan, Alex Kelly, Bethany Kovarik (Carmen), Jeff Lillico, Amanda Lundgren, Gracie Mack, Anthony MacPherson, Jordan Mah, Chad McFadden, Jamie Murray, Stephen Patterson (Arvide Abernathy), Ali Powell, Brian Ross, Jason Sermonia and Zachary Williams.

In addition to Donna Feore, the creative team includes Music Director Franklin Brasz, Set Designer Michael Gianfrancesco, Costume Designer Dana Osborne, Lighting Designer Bonnie Beecher and Sound Designer Haley Parcher.

In the bustling streets of New York, a smooth-talking gambler wagers he can charm a pious missionary, while another high roller desperately fights to keep his game alive and his fiancée from walking away. In a city ruled by chance, love takes unexpected turns and both men soon discover they are risking far more than money.



Something Rotten!

Book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell

Music and Lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick

Conceived by Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick



Director: Donna Feore

Choreographer: Donna Feore

Music Director: Laura Burton

Set and Costume Designer: Michael Gianfrancesco

Lighting Designer: Bonnie Beecher

Sound Designer: Haley Parcher

May 11 to October 31 | Opens May 29

Back by popular demand after its sensational 2024 run, this vibrant production directed and choreographed by Donna Feore features Starr Domingue as Bea Bottom, Henry Firmston as Nigel Bottom, Jeff Lillico as Shakespeare and Mark Uhre as Nick Bottom, with Dan Chameroy as Nostradamus, Juan Chioran as Brother Jeremiah, Steve Ross as Shylock and Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane as Portia.

The cast will also include Eric Abel, Gabriel Antonacci, Michelle Bardach, Alex Batycki, Carla Bennett, Devon Michael Brown, Wade Buller, Jeremy Carver-James (Minstrel), Jarret Cody, Christine Desjardins, Josh Doig, Jordan Goodridge, Alexandra Gratton, Bonnie Jordan, Alex Kelly, Amanda Lundgren, Gracie Mack, Anthony MacPherson, Jordan Mah, Jamie Murray, Stephen Patterson, Ali Powell, Jennifer Rider-Shaw, Brian Ross and Jason Sermonia.

In addition to Donna Feore, the creative team includes Music Director Laura Burton, Set and Costume Designer Michael Gianfrancesco, Lighting Designer Bonnie Beecher and Sound Designer Haley Parcher.

The Bottom brothers, two struggling playwrights in Renaissance London, need a hit. That’s easier said than done when your chief competition is local rockstar William Shakespeare. The Bottom brothers’ plan? Write the world’s first musical!

This rollicking song-and-dance extravaganza is back by overwhelming popular demand! You’re welcome!

Waiting for Godot

By Samuel Beckett

Director: Molly Atkinson

Set and Costume Designer: Cory Sincennes

Lighting Designer: Jareth Li

May 14 to July 31 | Opens May 30

In a special limited engagement running from May 14 through July 31, Director Molly Atkinson brings Samuel Beckett’s existential classic Waiting for Godot to the Festival stage, starring Paul Gross as Vladimir and Tom McCamus as Estragon with Jonathan Goad as Pozzo and David W. Keeley as Lucky.

The cast also includes Paul Dunn, John Kirkpatrick, Gordon S. Miller and Emilio Vieira.

In addition to Molly Atkinson, the creative team includes Set and Costume Designer Cory Sincennes and Lighting Designer Jareth Li.

On a deserted stretch of land, two old friends wait endlessly for the mysterious Godot, passing the time with conversations that shift effortlessly between the mundane and the profound. As they argue, question and complain, their endless predicament begins to mirror humanity’s search for meaning in an absurd and unpredictable universe.

AVON THEATRE

Death of a Salesman

By Arthur Miller

Director: Dean Gabourie

Set Designer: Scott Penner

Costume Designer: Denyse Karn

Lighting Designer: Louise Guinand

Composer and Music Curator: Michael Louis Johnson

Production Underwriters: The Harkins-Manning Family in memory of Jim & Susan Harkins

May 5 to October 24 | Opens May 28

Director Dean Gabourie’s production of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman will feature Tom McCamus as Willy Loman and Lucy Peacock as Linda Loman with Josh Johnston as Happy, Matthew Kabwe as Charley, David W. Keeley as Uncle Ben and Joe Perry as Biff.

The cast also includes Sean Arbuckle (Howard Wagner), Shane Carty (Second Waiter), Michael Louis Johnson (Stanley), Karthik Kadam, Devin MacKinnon, Krystin Pellerin (Miss Forsythe), Irene Poole (Jenny), Chick Reid (The Woman), Ray Strachan (Bernard), Liam Tobin, Nadine Villasin (Letta) and Jennifer Villaverde.

In addition to Dean Gabourie, the creative team includes Set Designer Scott Penner, Costume Designer Denyse Karn, Lighting Designer Louise Guinand and Composer and Music Curator Michael Louis Johnson.

An aging commercial traveller chases a fading dream of success, blind to the illusions that have shaped his life and shattered his family. As memories blur with reality, his desperate pursuit of worth reveals the quiet tragedy of a man out of step with the world around him.

SCHULICH CHILDREN’S PLAYS

The Hobbit

Based on the book by J.R.R. Tolkien

Adapted by Kim Selody

Licensed by Middle Earth Enterprises

Director: Pablo Felices-Luna

Set Designer: Lorenzo Savoini

Costume Designer: Ting-Huan 挺歡 Christine Urquhart

Lighting Designer: Michael Walton

Composer and Sound Designer: Debashis Sinha

Movement Director: Sara Topham

Production Sponsor: The Schulich Foundation

April 21 to October 23 | Opens May 30

Directed by Pablo Felices-Luna, Kim Selody’s theatrical adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit will feature Richard Lee as Bilbo with Tim Campbell as Gandalf, Sara-Jeanne Hosie as Old Took and Aaron Krohn as Thorin.

The cast includes Shane Carty, Laura Condlln, Heidi Damayo (Fili), Ijeoma Emesowum (Bombur), Karthik Kadam, Derek Kwan (Balin), Dominique Leblanc, Davinder Malhi, Michael Man (Bard, Gollum), Ray Strachan and Jennifer Villaverde (Kili).

In addition to Director Pablo Felices-Luna, the creative team includes Set Designer Lorenzo Savoini, Costume Designer Ting-Huan 挺歡 Christine Urquhart, Lighting Designer Michael Walton, Composer and Sound Designer Debashis Sinha and Movement Director Sara Topham.

The hobbit Bilbo Baggins is reluctantly swept from his cozy home into a perilous quest across Middle-earth to help a band of dwarves reclaim their mountain home from a deadly dragon. Faced with trolls, goblins and a mysterious magic ring, he discovers that true courage often lies in the most unlikely of hearts.

The Importance of Being Earnest

By Oscar Wilde

Director: Krista Jackson

Set Designer: Bretta Gerecke

Costume Designer: Cory Sincennes

Lighting Designer: Imogen Wilson

Composer: Sarah Slean

Sound Designer: John Gzowski

Production Sponsor: Sylvia D. Chrominska

May 19 to October 23 | Opens June 18

Oscar Wilde’s classic satire The Importance of Being Earnest returns to the Avon Theatre in a production directed by Krista Jackson and featuring Christopher Allen as Algernon Moncrieff, Joe Perry as John Worthing and Fiona Reid as Lady Bracknell with Ben Carlson as Rev. Canon Chasuble, Allison Lynch as Gwendolen Fairfax, Marissa Orjalo as Cecily Cardew and Lucy Peacock as Miss Prism.

The cast also includes Sean Arbuckle (Lane), Ashley Dingwell, Katarina Fiallos, Michelle Giroux, Jenna-Lee Hyde, Matthew Kabwe, Josue Laboucane, Landon Nesbitt, Liam Tobin (Merriman) and Dakota Jamal Wellman.

In addition to Krista Jackson, the creative team includes Set Designer Bretta Gerecke, Costume Designer Cory Sincennes, Lighting Designer Imogen Wilson, Composer Sarah Slean and Sound Designer John Gzowski.

Two dashing men-about-town create false identities to escape social obligations and win the hearts of the women they love, only to find themselves entangled in a web of deceit and absurd expectations. Set in Victorian England, this sharp-witted and hilarious comedy skewers manners, marriage and the pursuit of sincerity in a world obsessed with appearances.

Saturday, Sunday, Monday

By Eduardo De Filippo

In a new English version by Donato Santeramo and Antoni Cimolino

Stratford Festival Commission

World Première Translation

Director: Antoni Cimolino

Set Designer: Douglas Paraschuk

Costume Designer: Francesca Callow

Lighting Designer: Michael Walton

Composer: Wayne Kelso

Sound Designer: Ranil Sonnadara

August 4 to October 24 | Opens August 22

Marking his final production as Artistic Director, Antoni Cimolino directs a brand new adaptation of Eduardo De Filippo’s Saturday, Sunday, Monday, featuring Graham Abbey as Peppino and Rose Napoli as Donna Rosa with Rod Beattie as Antonio, Seana McKenna as Aunt Meme and Gordon S. Miller as Luigi Ianniello.

The cast will also include Christopher Allen, Celia Aloma (Maria), David Collins (Catiello), Ashley Dingwell, Paul Dunn, Jakob Ehman (Roberto), Katarina Fiallos (Giulianella), Michelle Giroux (Elena Ianniello), Jenna-Lee Hyde (Virginia), Matthew Kabwe, John Kirkpatrick, Josue Laboucane (Attilio), Allison Lynch, Jamie Mac, Landon Nesbitt, Marissa Orjalo, Maher Sinno (Federico), Liam Tobin (Michele), Emilio Vieira (Rocco), Michael Wamara (Dr. Cefercola), Dakota Jamal Wellman and Geraint Wyn Davies (Raffaele).

In addition to Antoni Cimolino, the creative team includes Set Designer Douglas Paraschuk, Costume Designer Francesca Callow, Lighting Designer Michael Walton, Composer Wayne Kelso and Sound Designer Ranil Sonnadara.

In this comic masterpiece, a lively Neapolitan household is thrown into turmoil when a simmering marital rift between the family matriarch and her withdrawn husband comes to a boil. As emotions flare and generations clash, laughter and love guide the family toward reconciliation and a deeper understanding of one another.

Tom Patterson THEATRE

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

By William Shakespeare

Developed in collaboration with Groundling Theatre

Director: Graham Abbey

Set Designer: Lorenzo Savoini

Costume Designer: Joshua Quinlan

Lighting Designer: Kevin Lamotte

Composer and Sound Designer: Thomas Ryder Payne

Movement Director: Stephanie Graham

Production Underwriter: The Westaway Charitable Foundation

Production Co-Sponsors: Priscilla Costello, Cathy & Paul Cotton, Erica Peresman & David Jaffe and Martie & Bob Sachs

May 1 to September 26 | Opens May 27

Directed by Graham Abbey, this production of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream will feature André Sills as Oberon, Michael Spencer-Davis as Bottom and Sara Topham as Titania, with Evan Buliung as Theseus, Thomas Duplessie as Demetrius, Ijeoma Emesowum as Hippolyta, Vivien Endicott-Douglas as Hermia, Jordin Hall as Lysander, Jessica B. Hill as Helena and Mike Nadajewski as Puck.

The cast will also include Tim Campbell (Egeus), Laura Condlln (First Fairy), Heidi Damayo, Sarah Dodd (Quince), 郝邦宇 Steven Hao (Snug), Sara-Jeanne Hosie (Snout), Aaron Krohn (Flute), Derek Kwan, Cyrus Lane, Dominique Leblanc, Richard Lee, Tarique Lewis, Angel Lo, Davinder Malhi, Michael Man (Starveling), Silvae Mercedes (Fairy), Anthony Palermo (Fairy) and Rylan Wilkie (Philostrate).

In addition to Graham Abbey, the creative team includes Set Designer Lorenzo Savoini, Costume Designer Joshua Quinlan, Lighting Designer Kevin Lamotte, Composer and Sound Designer Thomas Ryder Payne and Movement Director Stephanie Graham.

Strange things happen in the woods by night, with neither spirit nor mortal safe from the wiles of the trickster Puck. For mismatched lovers, romance runs delightfully amok, but true love triumphs at dawn. A whimsical comedy of love, mischief and magic.

Othello

By William Shakespeare

Director: Haysam Kadri

Set Designer: Brian Dudkiewicz

Costume Designer: Gillian Gallow

Lighting Designer: Siobhán Sleath

Composer and Sound Designer: Thomas Ryder Payne

Production Underwriter: The Westaway Charitable Foundation

May 22 to September 27 | Opens June 19

Director Haysam Kadri’s production of Shakespeare’s Othello will feature Evan Buliung as Iago, Krystin Pellerin as Desdemona and André Sills as Othello, with Jordin Hall as Cassio, Jessica B. Hill as Emilia and Rylan Wilkie as Roderigo.

The cast will also include Sarah Dodd, Thomas Duplessie, Vivien Endicott-Douglas (Bianca), 郝邦宇 Steven Hao, Michael Louis Johnson, Josh Johnston, Cyrus Lane (Montano), Tarique Lewis, Angel Lo, Devin MacKinnon, Mike Nadajewski (Gratiano), Anthony Palermo, Irene Poole (Lodovica), Chick Reid (Brabantia) and Michael Spencer-Davis (Duke of Venice).

In addition to Haysam Kadri, the creative team includes Set Designer Brian Dudkiewicz, Costume Designer Gillian Gallow, Lighting Designer Siobhán Sleath and Composer and Sound Designer Thomas Ryder Payne.

A beautiful marriage and a brilliant military career are destroyed by the masterful manipulations of a vindictive comrade. Heroism and dishonour walk hand in hand in this gripping tale of jealousy, regret and revenge.

The Tao of the World

By Jovanni Sy 施崇梵

World Première

Director: Jovanni Sy 施崇梵

Set Designer: Lorenzo Savoini

Costume Designer: Ming Wong

Lighting Designer: Sophie Tang

Composer and Sound Designer: Mishelle Cuttler

Choreographer: Julio Fuentes

August 2 to September 26 | Opens August 20

The world première of Playwright and Director Jovanni Sy’s 施崇梵 production of The Tao of the World will feature Agnes Tong 唐若馨 in the lead role of Arabella Flynn.

The cast also includes Scotia Browner (Fangirl), Tim Campbell (Trevor Flynn), Heidi Damayo (Millicent Tam), Manami Hara (Lady Helena), Sara-Jeanne Hosie (Eleanor Marwood), Matthew Ip Shaw (Edward Lim), Karthik Kadam (Devan Pillay), Aaron Krohn, Derek Kwan (Jackson Lee). Richard Lee, Nestor Lozano Jr. (Toto), Davinder Malhi, Michael Man (Wilson Wong), Silvae Mercedes, Nadine Villasin (Kamila) and Jennifer Villaverde (Anna).

In addition to Jovanni Sy 施崇梵, the creative team features Set Designer Lorenzo Savoini, Costume Designer Ming Wong, Lighting Designer Sophie Tang, Composer and Sound Designer Mishelle Cuttler and Choreographer Julio Fuentes.

Fusing Congreve’s The Way of the World with the extravagance of Crazy Rich Asians, this world première plunges into the opulent world of Singapore’s wealthy elite, where lovers plot, rivals deceive and dynastic fortunes hang in the balance. Brimming with hilarity, romance and billionaires behaving badly, it’s a dazzling restoration comedy for the modern age.

STUDIO THEATRE

The King James Bible Play

By Charlotte Corbeil-Coleman

Stratford Festival Commission

World Première

Director: Nina Lee Aquino

Set and Costume Designer: Robin Fisher

Lighting Designer: Michelle Ramsay

Composer and Sound Designer: John Gzowski

Production Co-Sponsors: Karon C. Bales & Charles E. Beall, Jane Fryman Laird, and the Tremain Family

August 6 to September 26 | Opens August 21

Director Nina Lee Aquino helms the world première of Charlotte Corbeil-Coleman’s The King James Bible Play featuring Vivien Endicott-Douglas as Han, 郝邦宇 Steven Hao as Willie, Deborah Hay as Martie, Cyrus Lane as Sir Henry Savile, Angel Lo as Anna, Gray Powell as John Bois, Michael Spencer-Davis as John Perrin, Sara Topham as Cath and Rylan Wilkie as George Abbott.

In addition to Nina Lee Aquino, the creative team includes Set and Costume Designer Robin Fisher, Lighting Designer Michelle Ramsay and Composer and Sound Designer John Gzowski.

In this bold and provocative world première, two worlds unfold: one portraying the men behind the monumental translation of the King James Bible, the other a contemporary group of women creating a play about that process. Witty, incisive and deeply human, the work is a fascinating exploration of translation in all its forms: between generations, between genders and between what we inherit and what we choose to believe.

The Stratford Festival’s 2026 season begins on April 21 and runs until November 1.