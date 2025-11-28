Theatre Burlington To Present PINOCCHIO For Its Annual Family Show

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre Burlington will present its annual family production with a new staging of PINOCCHIO, adapted by local playwright Vic Hyde. The one-hour show, co-written and directed by Burlington artist Tyler Collins, will run from November 29 through December 14 with performances at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. each day. The production is produced by Valerie King and Evelyn Principato and features original music by Charlie Henderson.

PINOCCHIO follows a troupe of actors and musicians who tell the story within the setting of an Italian carnival. The adaptation incorporates live music, dancing, jokes, and opportunities for audience participation. Staged with minimal sets, props, and costumes, the production invites young audiences in particular to engage their imaginations throughout the performance.

The cast includes 14 local performers. Collins noted Theatre Burlington’s support of the project and described the cast and crew’s commitment to the storytelling approach. He added that the creative team aimed to develop a production for audiences of all ages, reflecting the themes and lessons of the original tale.

"I'm so grateful to Theatre Burlington in their support of this vision for Pinocchio," says Collins. "The cast and crew are committed to this timeless vision honouring traditions of theatre and storytelling that will delight and surprise the audience." "We wanted to create a production and experience that would be rich and endearing for all ages: children, adults, seniors - the lessons of Pinocchio are for everyone. I hope people leave the theatre smiling and inspired to go do some good in the world."

Tickets are $15 and are available online or by contacting the box office at 905-639-7700. Theatre Burlington is located on Teen Tour Way in Burlington, Ontario, behind the Central Park bandshell next to Central Library.