Video: Ramin Karimloo & Hadley Fraser Sing LES MISERABLES, MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG & More Ahead of Toronto Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Ramin Karimloo and Hadley Fraser will perform "From the Rehearsal Room Trieste - The Return" next month. This exclusive concert spanning the repertoire of great musicals and songs beloved by the two exceptional performers is set for December 23. Watch a video of their past collaborations and performances, including songs from Les Miserables, Merrily We Roll Along, and more.

The Broadway and West End stars will perform at the Politeama Rossetti, the only Italian venue presenting such an exclusive and prestigious concert series.

The great stars of international musical theatre are shining at the Rossetti. Among them is Ramin Karimloo, who - after enchanting the audience with his performance in The Phantom of the Opera in the summer of 2023 and presenting with Hadley Fraser the exclusive concert "From the Rehearsal Room" here in Trieste (before taking it to London's West End) - will be back on December 23 with a new, refined, and thrilling edition.

This new event, "From the Rehearsal Room Trieste - The Return", promises a new and extraordinary program, full of surprises. On stage we will once again see the outstanding Ramin Karimloo and Hadley Fraser - acclaimed actors, musicians, and singers united by a friendship born on the stages of the West End - joined by Theo Jamieson on piano, a composer and arranger known for his captivating and original orchestrations.

The repertoire Karimloo and Fraser will draw from - confirming themselves as exceptional entertainers and all-around showmen - will naturally include highlights from the great musicals they have starred in so far.

Ramin Karimloo has recently triumphed on Broadway in "Pirates! The Penzance Musical" , and has performed at the London Palladium, where he sang a duet with Hollywood star Rachel Zegler (the recent "Evita" lead), accompanied by Andrew Lloyd Webber on piano.

Hadley Fraser, meanwhile, has made an appearance as the Father in Disney's live-action Snow White film.

The concert's setlist will also feature songs they both love and perform with particular emotional intensity - from beloved movie soundtracks to pieces accompanied by their guitars - as well as many other surprises to be announced soon, making this event an unforgettable Christmas gift for the Rossetti audience.

"From the Rehearsal Room Trieste - The Return" adds to the unique and exclusive series of international musical theatre concerts presented by the Rossetti in recent seasons.

Alongside Karimloo and Fraser, the theatre will soon host acclaimed stars such as Kerry Ellis, Rachel Tucker, and Emma Hunton (Gravity), Jason Donovan (The Rocky Horror Show), and in the coming months, The Barricade Boys.

In past years, audiences have also enjoyed performances by Bradley Jaden, Lucy Jones, Samantha Barks, Earl Carpenter, Thomas Borchert, Maya Hakvoort, and many others.

The show will only be staged on December 23 at 8:30 p.m. in the Sala Assicurazioni Generali of the Politeama Rossetti.