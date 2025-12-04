BAT OUT OF HELL Returns To Toronto's CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre Next Spring

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The hit musical Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical will return to Toronto's CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre next spring! Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical will play three performances only, April 3 (7:30PM) and April 4 (2PM & 7:30PM). Tickets will be available to purchase at 10AM on Friday December 5, 2025.

Get ready for Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical, the thrilling spectacle where the timeless music of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf reigns supreme!

Featuring some of the most iconic rock songs ever recorded, Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical boasts an epic world class cast of singers, dancers, actors, accompanied by a dynamic eight-piece rock band.

Bat Out of Hell – The Musical won the UK'S Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Evening Standard Awards and was nominated for 8 LONDON WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical.

Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical wowed critics and public alike when it played limited seasons at Manchester Opera House, London Coliseum, London's Dominion Theatre, Toronto's CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre and New York City Center.

The musical also had successful runs in Canada, Germany, a residency in Las Vegas and the international tour took the show to the UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia and New Zealand.

Bat Out Of Hell became one of the best-selling albums in history, selling over 68 million copies worldwide. 16 years after the release of the original album, Steinman scored again with Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell, which contained the massive hit I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That). For the stage musical, the legendary and award-winning Jim Steinman incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums, including You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth, Bat Out of Hell, I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That), It's All Coming Back to Me, and Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad, as well as the previously unreleased song What Part of My Body Hurts the Most.

As the Lost boys and girls flee into the tunnels below the city from its ruler Falco, his teenage daughter Raven locks eyes with fearless leader of the Lost, the immortal Strat, and the immensity of their love-at-first-sight-obsessions threaten to destroy both of their families. Experience the thrill of the electrifying songs of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's epic collaboration: “Bat Out of Hell.”

Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, additional choreography by Xena Gusthart, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original wig designs by Linda McKnight, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Steve Sidwell, original casting by David Grindrod CDG, North American tour casting by Anne Vosser and Glenn Orsher, and General Management by Jenna Lazar.

The Canadian and US dates of Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical, are produced by Emmy and Tony Award winner Michael Cohl, CEO of S2BN Entertainment and the former Chairman of Live Nation, Tony Smith & David Sonenberg with executive producers Julian Stoneman and Glenn Orsher.