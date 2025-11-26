Isabel Monk Cade Brings MY WAY [THE MORNING-AFTER PILL, A RETROSPECTIVE] to Toronto

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After two sold-out lab runs in New York City, Isabel Monk Cade comes to Toronto with a limited engagement lab performance of her acclaimed solo show, MY WAY [The morning-after pill, a retrospective], playing December 20th at The Burdock Music Hall.

MY WAY is a laugh-out-loud 60-minute solo show. Meet Izzy: a serial, morning-after-pill poppin' girlie. After a classic Hinge date gone wrong, Izzy finds herself in a roach-infested bathroom, wrist-deep inside her own vagina, clamoring to fish for Bushwick Charlie's condom.

As she ponders how she got herself in this situation yet again, she falls into a vortex of flashbacks. With only three chairs and audience participation, Izzy recounts and relives each moment she's had to take the infamous pill. A darkly-comedic, universal exploration about isolation and sexual autonomy, MY WAY is important for any person with a uterus. And any person without one.

These lab performances on December 20th feature an opening set by Toronto-based comedian Karis Anderson.

Isabel Monk Cade is a writer, actor, and producer working across theatre, television, and solo performance. Her work has been developed and presented in NYC at The Barrow Group, Primary Stages, The Workshop Theater, The Makers Ensemble, Naked Angels, The Tank, BasedIN, and others. Her original solo pieces have appeared at The Makers Ensemble, El Barrio's Artspace PS109, Hamantaschen Monologues, Center at West Park. As a performer, select credits include Webster's Bitch (Regional Premiere, Playhouse on Park), The Learned Ladies (Centenary Stage Company), Young Women of Valor (Classic Stage Company; OOB Fest), LaGarage (Irish Repertory Theatre, reading), One and Only Amanda Palmer (NEW INC @ The New Museum), and Another Revolution (Centenary Stage Company), Webster's Bitch (The Vineyard Theatre, short). Upcoming: Her play FUNNY VALENTINE premiers at Dixon Place in February 2026.