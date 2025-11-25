Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Shaw Festival

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Niagara on the Lake will always be known for it's quaint lakeside charm, full of shops, restaurants, and tourists. So it's seems perfectly fitting that the Shaw Festival presents it's last incarnation of their beloved version of Charles Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL. This fresh adaptation by Festival Artistic Director Tim Carroll first was staged in 2017 in the jewel box Royal George Theatre. This 2025 edition is to be the final show ever to play this stage before it is torn down and replaced with a structure that will be rock steady for the company's future.

Set against a charming backdrop of the Niagara on The Lake streetscape, with windows and doors that pop open like an advent calendar, this is not a cookie cutter production. Instead, we are treated to brilliant puppetry, shadow box imagery, larger than life ghosts that are as tall as the proscenium, and interactive characters that mingle with the audience. The story is all there, with lots of amusing embellishments.

Carroll also directs the piece, amassing a small cast to play multiple roles, except for good old Ebeneezer Scrooge, who is played brilliantly by Sanjay Talwar. Talwar's Scrooge is brusque, to the point, and curmudgeonly without being cartoony. His only true moments of glee are apparent when he is counting money or thinking of money. In fact, his gleeful chirps of "money,money,money" while preparing for bed were quite hysterical in their subtlety. When Talwar repeatedly pops his head through his bed curtains to comment on the action, he instantly is endearing to all, even if he is a miser.

Travis Setoo brings a genuine good hearted nature to Bob Cratchit, while Shaw Festival veteran Jay Turvey continues to shine as nephew Fred. Gabriella Sundar Singh is the young Ghost of Christmas Past who flies in on a swing and allows Scrooge to hop on himself to visit images of his childhood years. Festival favorite Patty Jamieson always finds some fun comedic touches to her many small roles, including Scrooge's gruff housekeeper Mrs. Dilber.

Kristopher Bowman elicits great laughs as the roller blading Ghost of Christmas Present. Imagine a man who has no memory of the past because he only lives in the present- the result is charming without getting in the way of the story. When he and Scrooge journey around as flying puppets of themselves, the magic continues.

A stage size billowing ghost of Christmas' yet to comes literally envelops the entire stage to reveal many of the dismal fates that lies ahead. Thanks to sharp lighting by Kevin Lamotte, the effects are truly spooky.

Set and Costumes Designs by Christine Lohre are picture perfect of the period. Scrooges curtained bed spins and opens at times, while at others is used for the shadow box puppetry behind his bed curtains. A large window oculus at the top of the stage allows magical weather changes and flying puppet perches. Alexis Milligan has designs some beautiful puppets, most notably Tiny Tim.

Carroll has added creative bits, such as characters holding/becoming doors and desk tops, or players individually tossing snow in the air over their heads as they venture outdoors. Carolers dot the action with Christmas carols, and an audience snowball toss and impromptu sing along begins the show. Only one misguided musical number seemed out of place with its 21st century rhythms and street vibe (Did this cast wander in from a Toronto fringe production?)

A more charming CHRISTMAS CAROL is unlikely to be found in a more charming town. Gather your friends and family for an uplifting and creative take on Charles Dickens' endearing tale of goodness triumphing.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL plays at the Shaw Festival in Niagara on the Lake through December 21, 2025. Contact shawfest.com for more information.

