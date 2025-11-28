Video: Disney’s FROZEN At Grand Theatre

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





The Grand Theatre has released video highlights of its upcoming holiday production of Disney’s Frozen, directed by Artistic Director Rachel Peake. The production will run through December 28, 2025, on the Spriet Stage.

The stage musical, based on the Tony Award-nominated Broadway production and Disney’s animated film, follows sisters Queen Elsa and Princess Anna as they navigate fear, love, and reconciliation in the Kingdom of Arendelle.

Kelly Holiff will play Queen Elsa, joined by Chariz Faulmino as Princess Anna. The company also includes Vance Avery (Pabbie), Crystal Casera (Ensemble), Andrew Cownden (Weselton), Izad Etemadi (Olaf), Jennifer Harding (Queen Iduna), Richard Lee Hsi (Sven), Lee Siegel (Oaken/Bishop), Mark Sinongco (Kristoff), Adam Stevenson (King Agnarr), Tahirih Vejdani (Bulda), Chris Vergara (Ensemble), Aran Wilson-McAnally (Hans), and Stephanie Wolfe (Hand Maiden).

The Young Company is double cast, with Oakan Oyafuso and Harmony Holder alternating as Young Anna, and Alba Evora Weiler and Kylie Prouty as Young Elsa.

The creative team features Music Director Alexandra Kane, Choreographer Ainsley Hillyard, Music Supervisor Steven Greenfield, Set and Costume Designer Cory Sincennes, Lighting Designer Jareth Li, Projection Designer Amelia Scott, Sound Designer Owen Hutchinson, and Stage Manager Kelly Luft.

“I experience all of this show through the eyes of my seven-year-old daughter, Anwen,” said Peake. “Part of my joy is knowing that, like my daughter, the children in the audience will have the experience of being in Arendelle in person, seeing the human forms of the characters that they love so much.”

The Sifton Family Foundation will present the 33rd Annual Holiday Wish for Kids performance on November 18, providing complimentary admission to more than 300 children and caregivers representing over 25 community organizations.

The Grand Theatre continues its partnership with the London Food Bank Business Cares program, which has raised over $529,000 since 2017 through audience and artist contributions at the annual holiday production.

Disney’s Frozen will include Canada Life Pay-What-You-Can pricing on November 23 at 1 p.m., an Open Captioned Performance on December 6 at 1 p.m., and a Relaxed Performance on December 7 at 1 p.m. The age recommendation is five and older.

Tickets are available through the Grand Theatre Box Office, located at 471 Richmond Street, by phone at (519) 672-8800, or online at grandtheatre.com.