Massey Hall to Present Adrian Sutherland at Allied Music Centre Theatre

Massey Hall will present roots-rocker-with-heart Adrian Sutherland at Allied Music Centre Theatre on Friday, March 20, 2026.

Adrian Sutherland hails from the remote village of Attawapiskat in Ontario's Far North. His melding of roots, rock, folk, and blues creates a Signature Sound and style all his own, drawing inspiration from his life, the land, and his Cree language and culture.

Adrian completed writing his first book for Penguin Random House Canada, with "The Work of Our Hands" being released December 30, 2025. He earned JUNO nominations in 2022 and 2025, nominations from Ontario Folk Music Awards in 2024 and 2025, and won ‘Best Americana Album' from the 2025 World Entertainment Awards in Los Angeles.

Adrian's sophomore solo album Precious Diamonds was recorded in Nashville with GRAMMY-winner Colin Linden, and released in 2024. Named one of the ‘Top 100 Albums of 2024' by CKUA Radio, it features two songs in Cree – marking the first time Adrian is making music in his first language. Lead single "Notawe (Father)" reached #1 on the internationally recognized Indigenous Music Countdown, and made the list of the ‘Top 100 Songs of 2023' by CBC Music.