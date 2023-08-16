World Premiere of DRIFT by Patrick Gabridge Comes to LAB Theater Project

Drift runs for three weekends, September 9-24. 

By: Aug. 16, 2023

LAB Theater Project presents DRIFT, a compelling new play by Patrick Gabridge. Inspired by a true story, DRIFT explores how people cope with the changes wreaked on family, neighbors, and the community by an environmental crisis. 

Award-winning, Boston-based playwright Patrick Gabridge has had plays produced across the U.S. and in 15 foreign countries.  He also writes screenplays and novels and is a founding producer at Plays in Place, which creates short, historic plays produced on-site at museums and heritage sites.  Gigi Jennewein directs DRIFT, featuring local actors Samantha Parisi, Joaquin Bermudez, Miranda Myers, and Caroline Jett.  Owen Robertson designed the set and lights, Corinne Todd designed the costumes, the sound is by Richard Anthony, and props by Beth Tepe-Robertson.

“I knew I wanted to direct Drift as soon as I read it,” says Jennewein.  “I was drawn to both the play's story and its style of telling it.  Many plays address managing grief, but this is the first I've known that sets that journey within the dangers and politics of farming.”  The playwright, Gabridge, sees it the same way: “So much of modern drama focuses on issues of the city; I hope this play provides a small bit of counterbalance.”

About the play:  Nora and Molly have lost their spouses. Nora grieves alone, and Molly and her two children try to move forward knowing the pesticide overspray, or drift, came from their neighbor, Nora’s farm. Two very different farm families are intertwined after the fatal incident.  These two women are caught between holding on to what was lost and moving forward.  The characters confront themes endemic to tragedy – personal grief, the needs of the family, neighbors and boundary issues, and community judgment.  

According to Gabridge, who himself farmed for several years, chemical drift remains a persistent danger, but the people involved tend to shrug off the risks.  A 40-year veteran of organic farming that Jennewein consulted for the play also stressed, "The play's topic - the application of herbicides to control weeds - is very important." “Among all the challenges competing for our daily attention,” Jennewein adds, “Patrick is pressuring us to not take for granted the people or farming practices that put food on our table.”

Drift runs for three weekends, September 9-24.  Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 8:00 pm and Sunday matinees at 3:00 pm, in LAB’s theater space at 812 E. Henderson Ave., on the western edge of Ybor City.  Taped performances will also be available on demand starting September 21 and running through October 5.  Audience members who purchase on-demand tickets will be emailed a link to the video site.  


Tickets for Drift are $31.00, and are available through LAB’s website, Click Here




Recommended For You