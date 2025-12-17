 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: Next Generation Ballet’s NUTCRACKER at the Straz Center

Performances run December 19th through December 23rd, 2025.

By: Dec. 17, 2025



Get a first look at Next Generation Bannet's production of The Nutcracker at the Straz Center. Performances run December 19th through December 23rd, 2025.

Enter Clara and Drosselmeyer's fantastical world of dancing sweets, sword-fighting rodents and some of ballet's most famous music. Next Generation Ballet’s Nutcracker features award-winning young dancers from NGB alongside guest star dancers from New York City Ballet, Isabella LaFreniere and Jovani Furlan. This glittering Tampa holiday tradition should not be missed.



Regional Awards
Tampa Awards - Live Stats
Best Musical - Top 3
1. INTO THE WOODS (St. Petersburg College Theater)
17.6% of votes
2. 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL (USF Theatre)
8.8% of votes
3. ANYTHING GOES (The Missing Piece Theatre)
8% of votes

Need more Tampa Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos