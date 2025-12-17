Video: Next Generation Ballet’s NUTCRACKER at the Straz Center

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Get a first look at Next Generation Bannet's production of The Nutcracker at the Straz Center. Performances run December 19th through December 23rd, 2025.

Enter Clara and Drosselmeyer's fantastical world of dancing sweets, sword-fighting rodents and some of ballet's most famous music. Next Generation Ballet’s Nutcracker features award-winning young dancers from NGB alongside guest star dancers from New York City Ballet, Isabella LaFreniere and Jovani Furlan. This glittering Tampa holiday tradition should not be missed.

