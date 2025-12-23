Horror Comedy Film KILLER GRANNIES to Screen at the Sunshine Film Festival

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Killer Grannies, the new horror comedy short film, is currently on the film festival circuit. Next month, it will screen at the Sunshine Film Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida. The screening will be the Florida premiere of the film. It screens on January 17, 2026.

The hit film is based on a true story about 2 elderly women who kill homeless men for the insurance money. Killer Grannies has been a passion project for its Director, filmmaker Jack Truman.

"Killer Grannies is such an important story to be told", says Truman in press materials. "I'm so proud of this short film taking off the way it is in the film festival world. It's great to use our film festival experience from the last 20 years to share this story with the world. The real-life true crime horror story is living proof that senior citizens have stories to tell. Also, the success of this short film shows that people want to hear stories about real people, regardless of their age. Creative aging is taking off in a wonderful way."

Truman is an award-winning filmmaker, who's films have screened at hundreds of film festivals around the world. A 40 year veteran in the entertainment business, he recently received his MFA in Theatre at Minnesota State University, and is the Founder of the Holly Weird Film Festival in Los Angeles, California.

Killer Grannies has been traveling worldwide on the film festival circuit. The script has been winning several screenplay awards at film festivals globally over last 2 years. Winning Best Experimental Short film from the Culver City Film Festival in Los Angeles over the last weekend continues its successful festival journey worldwide. Since its award-winning World Premiere last month in NYC, it's had screenings in Los Angeles, India and Italy, winning Best Comedy at the Florence Film Festival. Over the next 3 months, along with the Florida event, it will screen in Missouri, Virginia, and Sweden.

Truman's real-life Mother Opal Dockery stars in the new short film. A frequent collaborator with Truman, Dockery has been in many of his short films over the years. His first film, the award-winning hit cult short film PHONE SEX GRANDMA, written by and starring Dockery, premiered at the 2006 Slamdance Film Festival, and has screened at over 100 film festivals around the world.

Killer Grannies stars Opal Dockery and Diane Humphrey, and was shot in SW Missouri.

