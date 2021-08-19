Voting Opens For Creative Loafing's Best Of The Bay 2021

For the 31st consecutive year, Creative Loafing will celebrate the Tampa Bay area's best during the annual Best of the Bay where locals can vote on their favorite Tampa Bay area people, places, businesses, events, and more. Voting will take place now through Thursday, September 9th, at 11:59 p.m.



Nominations were gathered during a three-week-long open nomination period. Nominations were submitted for a variety of categories broken up into: People, Places, Food & Drink, Arts, Entertainment, Goods, and Services. During nominations, any nominee could be written in, this year, only the top 20 nominees have moved on to the voting phase now through September 9th. Votes can be made once within a specific category. Please keep in mind, Best of the Bay is all about local people and places in the Tampa Bay area.



After the voting phase closes, finalists will be contacted and winners will be announced in the annual Best of the Bay Issue, which will be released at the annual Best of the Bay Awards Party on September 30th.



To submit nominations, visit vote.cltampa.com



For more information on Best of the Bay 2021, including a complete list of dates to save, visit botbtampabay.com.