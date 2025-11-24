The Marcia P. Hoffman School Of The Arts At Ruth Eckerd Hall Partners with ProjectALCHEMY

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts at Ruth Eckerd Hall is launching a new partnership with St. Petersburg-based dance company projectALCHEMY. Founded by Artistic Director Alexander Jones and Executive Director Marcus Wehby, projectALCHEMY’s vision aligns closely with the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts’ mission to provide affordable and accessible arts education and experiences for all. As part of the partnership, projectALCHEMY will present their immersive gallery experience titled Above/Below in the Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall on Thursday, March 26 – Saturday, March 28. Tickets will go on sale soon.

“Collaborating with Ruth Eckerd Hall allows projectALCHEMY to extend its mission into new communities while remaining rooted in quality, equity, and access. This is the kind of partnership that creates lasting impact,” said projectALCHEMY Executive Director Marcus Wehby.

projectALCHEMY is a nonprofit international dance+ company based in St. Petersburg, Florida, engaging the dance community and local audiences through immersive interdisciplinary performance, affordable movement classes and dance artist development opportunities. projectALCHEMY shares the artistic talent of our community through live performance and online exchanges with dance companies around the world.

projectALCHEMY Artistic Director Alexander Jones has worked closely with the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts as a choreographer for the school’s summer musicals. Through this ongoing collaboration with the school, he knows the Murray Theatre well, which is where the company will rehearse for two days per week.

“We have been so fortunate to have Alexander Jones on our team as a choreographer and are now thrilled to welcome his company into our family of artists. The message and mission of projectALCHEMY aligns beautifully with our own, and we look forward to bringing their beautiful work to our audiences – they are in for an unforgettable experience,” said Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts Vice President & Chief Education and Community Engagement Officer Sharon Reid-Kane, Ed.D.

Above/Below is an immersive gallery experience that invites audiences into a dialogue with their own shadows. Rooted in the concept that "the above is of the below and the below is of the above," this collaboration between projectALCHEMY resident artists and international photographer and videographer Joey Clay and projectALCHEMY artistic director Alexander Jones explores the embodiment of shadow work through film, photography, and dance. Above/Below will bring Clay’s work to life with dancers moving as visual representations of his pieces. From Thursday, March 26 to Saturday, March 28, the Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall will transform into a living gallery, where audience members are encouraged to reflect on Clay’s work and the deeper meaning behind what we reveal and what we hide. Tickets will go on sale soon.