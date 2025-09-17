ThinkTank Theatre to Join ENOUGH! Plays To End Gun Violence

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ThinkTank Theatre will participate in the 2025 Nationwide Reading of ENOUGH! Plays to End Gun Violence on October 6 at 7:15pm at the Shanna and Bryan Glazer JCC. The program features six diverse and urgent stories exploring the many angles of gun violence in America — from classrooms to neighborhoods to families.

This will be the third time ThinkTank has participated in the nationwide reading, and, on October 6th, they will join 50 communities across the United States to perform this year's winning short plays by teen writers — an evening where art, activism, and youth voices unite to confront one of the defining issues of our time. Admission is Free/Pay-What-You-Can donation and seating is limited.

ENOUGH! empowers teens to confront gun violence by writing new 10-minute plays that spark conversation and inspire action in communities nationwide. This spring, ENOUGH! received 127 submissions from across the country. Six bold short plays were selected by a panel, including New York Times-bestselling author Jason Reynolds, Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, and nationally recognized dramatists.

“These plays cut straight to the heart of what it means to grow up in America today,” says Michael Cotey, creator of ENOUGH! and Joaquin Oliver Artistic Produce. “They remind us that the voices most impacted by gun violence — young people — are also among the most powerful in driving change.”

ThinkTank's reading will be part of a coordinated series of events happening nationwide on October 6, including a cornerstone reading presented by the Enough! organization at a prominent regional theatre, soon to be announced by the organization.

The Tampa reading will feature area notables Cranstan Cumberbatch, Adrian De La Rosa, Randi J. Norman and Georgios Tsambis along with members of ThinkTank's Young Artists' Ensemble Intern Company, including Erin Gordon, Skye Stockard, Ashlin Sullivan and Ava Zientek. It is directed by John M. Perez with production assistance from ThinkTank's Artistic Director Georgia Mallory Guy and YAE member Mary Pope.

“The conversations surrounding guns and gun control are hardly conversations at all… It's often the voices of angry protestors, dismissive politicians, and ultimately, nothing gets done. ENOUGH! Plays allow for a voice that is most overlooked, but also the most affected by this issue: students. It allows for their thoughts, feelings, and experiences to be told in their own words. It is my hope that the Tampa Bay community will not only hear these words read by Tampa Bay students, but really listen . Because then maybe, something can be done,” says John Perez, the director of ThinkTank's reading.

In addition to the staged reading, ThinkTank will host a talkback panel led by Freddy Barton of Safe and Sound Hillsborough, members of area community organizations and residents of the Tampa Bay area.

Content advisory: includes discussions — but not graphic depictions — of school shootings, officer-involved shootings, suicide, and domestic violence.

ThinkTank's Enough! Plays Presentation: more info including the link to reserve seats can be found at https://www.thinktanktya.org/enough2025