Studio Grand Central Stages INTO THE NIGHT Starring Ryan Prince
The production's limited engagement runs on May 5th and May 7th.
Benny Fallon is a young man with dreams. He's also a young man with Down Syndrome whose dreams go unnoticed amid the complicated lives of the people around him but for one special friend. Written by the late Rosalind Cramer and director Linda MacCluggage, both of Sarasota, it's a coming-of-age story we never see told onstage. For director Linda MacCluggage, "It's about what we give, what we take, and what we owe to the people we love, and it's full of warmth, humor, a little romance and a ukulele-playing bear."
The play is co-produced by Tampa Bay's Theatre Exceptional which aspires to create innovative theatre with, for, and about people with disabilities. TE's Artistic Director Brianna Larson hopes this production will spur more theaters into creating shows with mixed casts of neurotypical and neurodiverse talent.
"We're showing these stories can be told compellingly," Larson says.
INTO THE NIGHT's cast also features Sally Norris and bay area favorites Nicole Jeannine Smith, MacKenzie Aaryn, Ward Smith, Matthew Frankl and Roz Potenza round out the company.
Into the Night's limited engagement runs:
Thursday, May 5th at 7:30pm Friday, May 6th at 7:30pm
Saturday, May 7th at 5:00 pm Sunday, May 8th at 3:00pm
Studio Grand Central, 2260 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Tickets available at studiograndcentral.com