Studio Grand Central Stages INTO THE NIGHT Starring Ryan Prince

Benny Fallon is a young man with dreams. He's also a young man with Down Syndrome whose dreams go unnoticed amid the complicated lives of the people around him but for one special friend. Written by the late Rosalind Cramer and director Linda MacCluggage, both of Sarasota, it's a coming-of-age story we never see told onstage. For director Linda MacCluggage, "It's about what we give, what we take, and what we owe to the people we love, and it's full of warmth, humor, a little romance and a ukulele-playing bear."

The play is co-produced by Tampa Bay's Theatre Exceptional which aspires to create innovative theatre with, for, and about people with disabilities. TE's Artistic Director Brianna Larson hopes this production will spur more theaters into creating shows with mixed casts of neurotypical and neurodiverse talent.

"We're showing these stories can be told compellingly," Larson says.

INTO THE NIGHT's cast also features Sally Norris and bay area favorites Nicole Jeannine Smith, MacKenzie Aaryn, Ward Smith, Matthew Frankl and Roz Potenza round out the company.

Into the Night's limited engagement runs:

Thursday, May 5th at 7:30pm Friday, May 6th at 7:30pm

Saturday, May 7th at 5:00 pm Sunday, May 8th at 3:00pm

Studio Grand Central, 2260 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Tickets available at studiograndcentral.com