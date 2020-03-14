Stageworks Theatre to suspend productions and events:

The Staff and Board of Directors of Stageworks Theatre take the safety of our audience members, performers, staff and volunteers very seriously. We have been monitoring the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 virus and, out of an abundance of caution and with great regret, have decided to suspend our productions and other public events, including performances of '12 Angry Men'.





As soon as we are able, we plan to produce the rest of our season and provide the thoughtful, entertaining theatre to which you have become accustomed. We look forward to the day that our Stageworks family is safely back together, sharing artistic experiences and engaging in vibrant conversation.



The Tampa Bay community is resilient and Stageworks Theatre will continue to support our community in every possible way as, together, we navigate the uncharted waters ahead of us all.





All previously purchased tickets for '12 Angry Men' will be honored on our new performance dates which will be forthcoming. Stageworks will be in touch with ticket holders to offer exchanges and refunds as needed. Please visit our website for the latest updates: www.stageworkstheatre.org.







Karla Hartley

Producing Artistic Director

Stageworks Theatre





