Stageworks Issues Statement Regarding Covid-19 Outbreak

Stageworks Theatre has released a statement regarding the current Covid-19 outbreak:

"Dear valued Stageworks Supporter,

At this time, our highest priority is the health and safety of our Stageworks family.

We want you to be assured that we are continually disinfecting our door handles, bathrooms, arm rests on chairs and hand rails in the theatre.

All of our staff members are reminded of safe and correct hand washing procedures and will be washing their hands regularly.

We thank you all for your continued support of Stageworks Theatre, and are eager to partner with you in staying healthy."





