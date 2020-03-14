St Petersburg Opera's Creative Collaborations and Other Events Postponed
Effective immediately, St Petersburg Opera has suspended all performances, classes and events until March 30. The following events will be affected:
- March 13 Creative Collaborations (Postponed)
- March 14 Creative Collaborations (Postponed)
- March 14 Second Saturday Artwalk (Cancelled)
- March 15 Tampa Bay Symphony Young Artist Recital (Postponed)
- March 17, 18 and 19 SPO Season 15 Auditions (Postponed)
- March 18 Donor Quarterly (Postponed)
The Mirella Cimato Art Gallery will be closed until March 30. Our Box Office will be open to phone calls and emails only, weekdays 1-6 p.m.
The health and safety of our patrons, staff and visiting artists is our top priority and we understand we must all do our part to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Patrons should hold on to their tickets. We will reschedule as many events as possible. Our Box Office staff will be in touch in the coming weeks to discuss options.