St Petersburg Opera's Creative Collaborations and Other Events Postponed

Effective immediately, St Petersburg Opera has suspended all performances, classes and events until March 30. The following events will be affected:

March 13 Creative Collaborations (Postponed)

March 14 Creative Collaborations (Postponed)

March 14 Second Saturday Artwalk (Cancelled)

March 15 Tampa Bay Symphony Young Artist Recital (Postponed)

March 17, 18 and 19 SPO Season 15 Auditions (Postponed)

March 18 Donor Quarterly (Postponed)

The Mirella Cimato Art Gallery will be closed until March 30. Our Box Office will be open to phone calls and emails only, weekdays 1-6 p.m.

The health and safety of our patrons, staff and visiting artists is our top priority and we understand we must all do our part to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Patrons should hold on to their tickets. We will reschedule as many events as possible. Our Box Office staff will be in touch in the coming weeks to discuss options.





