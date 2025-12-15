Santana Announces Oneness Tour 2026 U.S. Dates, Including Ruth Eckerd Hall Stop

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Carlos Santana has announced additional U.S. dates for his Oneness Tour 2026, including a performance at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater on Friday, April 10 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 19 at 10:00 a.m.

The tour will feature music spanning Santana’s more than five-decade career, with selections ranging from Abraxas and his Woodstock-era work through Supernatural and later recordings. The Clearwater performance is part of a broader national itinerary, with a full list of dates available through Santana’s official website.

Santana is a ten-time GRAMMY Award and three-time Latin GRAMMY Award winner whose career has blended Afro-Latin, blues, rock, and jazz influences into a distinctive and widely recognized sound. His 1999 album Supernatural earned nine GRAMMY Awards in a single night, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year. He is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a Kennedy Center Honoree, and the recipient of multiple lifetime achievement awards.

Recent projects include the album Sentient, featuring collaborations with Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson, Miles Davis, DMC, and Cindy Blackman Santana, as well as the documentary CARLOS, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and is now streaming internationally. Santana also continues his long-running Las Vegas residency at House of Blues.

Tickets for the Ruth Eckerd Hall performance will be available through the venue’s ticket office, by phone, and online. A limited number of benefit packages are also available, with proceeds supporting the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts at Ruth Eckerd Hall.

Tampa Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. INTO THE WOODS (St. Petersburg College Theater) 17.1% of votes 2. 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL (USF Theatre) 8.8% of votes 3. ANYTHING GOES (The Missing Piece Theatre) 8% of votes Vote Now!