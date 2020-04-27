Ruth Eckerd Hall Joins The Giving Tuesday Movement

Susan Crockett, Ruth Eckerd Hall President & CEO announced today that Ruth Eckerd Hall will participate in Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving and unity, set to take place on May 5, 2020 as a response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19. The day is designed to drive an influx of generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation and support for communities and nonprofits around the world, including Ruth Eckerd Hall.

At a time when we are all experiencing the pandemic, generosity is what brings people of all races, faiths and political views together across the globe. Generosity gives everyone power to make a positive change in the lives of others and is a fundamental value anyone can act on. It's a day for everyone around the world to stand together and give back in all ways, no matter who or where we are.

As a 501 (c)(3), Ruth Eckerd Hall manages and operates The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts which is one of the largest providers of arts education and outreach in the nation. Reaching more than 45,000 students annually and providing over 81,000 hours of high-caliber arts experiences with programs encompassing three distinct arts education divisions: presenting, community engagement and outreach and instruction in jazz, dance, drama, instrumental music, musical theater, voice and technical theater. Each division reaches students of all ages and abilities on the Ruth Eckerd Hall campus and off-site in local schools, hospitals, community centers, specialty residences and other arts centers throughout the Tampa Bay area and the State of Florida.

In making the announcement Susan said, "This global movement will emphasize opportunities to give back to communities and causes in safe ways that allow for social connection even while practicing physical distancing. We are so grateful to our community during this unprecedented time for their support and commitment to Ruth Eckerd Hall's entertainment and educational programming."

For those interested in joining #GivingTuesdayNow efforts, please visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/donate

For more details about the Giving Tuesday movement, please visit www.givingtuesday.org





