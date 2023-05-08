Review: GYPSY at Carrollwood Cultural Center

The production closed on May 7

By:
Though Sunday was the closing show of Gypsy at Carrollwood Cultural Center, the talent on that stage will live on indefinitely.

If you don't know the 1959 musical (music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Arthur Laurents), Gypsy tells the story of Rose (magnificently portrayed by Francesca Guanciale Jay), the obsessive helicopter stage mom and her goal to make her daughters, Louise and June, into vaudeville stars, whether they want to or not.

Your heart breaks for Louise (Jayden Garner / Caitlein Jayne Jamma) and June (Annabelle DePolis / Ryleigh Alsobrooks). Their overbearing mother refused to tell them their actual age, pushing them to repeat the same vaudeville act in venues nationwide, pretending to be much younger children. Unfortunately, the star daughter, Baby/Dainty June, elopes at the end first act, leaving the second-fiddle Louise to pick up the slack as the breadwinner for the family.

In act two, with a vaudeville location the family is booked into doing only burlesque, Louise is put into a position, encouraged by her mother, that forever changes the course of her life.

Gypsy is based on the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, a famous burlesque performer who started in vaudeville as a child. The musical features classic show tunes like "Everything's Coming Up Roses," "Some People," and "Let Me Entertain You" - the last in multiple variations.

The second act follows Louise's transformation from a shy wallflower into the beloved Gypsy Rose Lee and her rise to fame as a burlesque performer.

Francesca's ability to take an aggressive character and give her human side is outstanding. Her character is both ambitious and flawed, and her transformation from an overbearing stage mother to a remorseful parent is heartbreaking and compelling. When she sang "Roses Turn," there were goosebumps. I also loved the relationship between Rose and Herbie (Craig Ruska). "You'll Never Get Away from Me" made me wish they'd fight to stay together, even though I already knew that couldn't be.

Of course, Jayden, Caitlein, Annabelle, and Ryleigh were also ovation-worthy in their variations of June and Louise.

Another standout was Tulsa (Dakota York) in his number "All I Need is the Girl." I was glad I was close to the stage to watch his fancy footwork.

Another show highlight was "You Gotta Get a Gimmick," expertly performed by Mazeppa (Jessica Quintero), Tessie (Laura Fleming), and Electra (Lauren Rodriguez Burke), who also stole the spotlight as a gum-chewing secretary to the man booking the acts.

Gypsy is a timeless musical that explores family, ambition, and the price one must pay for fame. With superb costumes, lighting, set, choreography, acting, and singing, if you didn't see this musical, it was definitely a memorable performance and I'm sorry you missed it.



Review: GYPSY at Carrollwood Cultural Center
