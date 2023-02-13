Previews: SHEAR MADNESS at Straz Center

Guinness Book of World Record's longest-running play in the U.S., Shear Madness, debuts on February 15 - April 8 as part of the Straz-produced series of shows that showcases local talent. Imagine a screwball murder mystery comedy set in a hair salon; no matter how many times you go to see it, it's never 100% the same show twice. The show is crafted to discuss local and national relatable and topical events in whatever city it plays.

Aaron Castle plays Lieutenant Nick O'Brien in this screwball whodunit set in Ybor City, 2023.

"The character that I'm playing in Sheer Madness is a hardworking gumshoe cop that finds himself unexpectedly running a murder investigation because it happened under his watch. He's there to interrogate the suspects and bring together the witnesses in this hair salon and try to solve the crime."

While the Straz is known for astounding Broadway tours, Aaron is grateful to the Straz for highlighting the talents of the local theatre community with this fun murder mystery.

While Shear Madness involves a specific storyline and clues, the show is interactive in places. The cast can showcase their improv skills when connecting and conversing with the audience. He said that he enjoyed improv acting during the question and answer period and joked that those spontaneous improv elements keep the actors on their toes.

"This play is unlike any other play I've ever been a part of or seen, actually. What I specifically love about it is that it's an interactive experience that the audience gets to be a part of and they change the show's outcome every night. In any show where the audience is involved, you will see something a little different. There are clues that they notice that we can bring into the space, and so that changes every night."

Aaron said that it's essential to pay attention to the clues. Clues change every night, so audiences never know who the murderer will be until the show's end.

"You never know what you're in for, and we get to really connect with people on the other side of that 4th wall," he said. "It's a highly entertaining, fun night out at the theater; however often you come, you'll see something a little different. There's no stone left unturned in making this feel like a real case."

Shear Madness is from February 15, 2023 - April 8 at Straz Center. Learn more about the show and purchase tickets at https://www.strazcenter.org/events/2223-season/straz-produced/shear-madness/