Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Previews: SHEAR MADNESS at Straz Center

SHEAR MADNESS is a wash-and-go murder mystery that delivers the perfect cut.

Feb. 13, 2023  

Previews: SHEAR MADNESS at Straz Center Guinness Book of World Record's longest-running play in the U.S., Shear Madness, debuts on February 15 - April 8 as part of the Straz-produced series of shows that showcases local talent. Imagine a screwball murder mystery comedy set in a hair salon; no matter how many times you go to see it, it's never 100% the same show twice. The show is crafted to discuss local and national relatable and topical events in whatever city it plays.

Aaron Castle plays Lieutenant Nick O'Brien in this screwball whodunit set in Ybor City, 2023.

"The character that I'm playing in Sheer Madness is a hardworking gumshoe cop that finds himself unexpectedly running a murder investigation because it happened under his watch. He's there to interrogate the suspects and bring together the witnesses in this hair salon and try to solve the crime."

While the Straz is known for astounding Broadway tours, Aaron is grateful to the Straz for highlighting the talents of the local theatre community with this fun murder mystery.

While Shear Madness involves a specific storyline and clues, the show is interactive in places. The cast can showcase their improv skills when connecting and conversing with the audience. He said that he enjoyed improv acting during the question and answer period and joked that those spontaneous improv elements keep the actors on their toes.

Previews: SHEAR MADNESS at Straz Center "This play is unlike any other play I've ever been a part of or seen, actually. What I specifically love about it is that it's an interactive experience that the audience gets to be a part of and they change the show's outcome every night. In any show where the audience is involved, you will see something a little different. There are clues that they notice that we can bring into the space, and so that changes every night."

Aaron said that it's essential to pay attention to the clues. Clues change every night, so audiences never know who the murderer will be until the show's end.

"You never know what you're in for, and we get to really connect with people on the other side of that 4th wall," he said. "It's a highly entertaining, fun night out at the theater; however often you come, you'll see something a little different. There's no stone left unturned in making this feel like a real case."

Shear Madness is from February 15, 2023 - April 8 at Straz Center. Learn more about the show and purchase tickets at https://www.strazcenter.org/events/2223-season/straz-produced/shear-madness/




Student Blog: Finding Rhythm for the Spring Semester Photo
Student Blog: Finding Rhythm for the Spring Semester
After having nearly a month off from school, the taste of summer felt oh so near- not just because I spent my winter break soaking up Australia's summer- but especially since I was able to enjoy quality time with my family and catch up with some high school friends. To be at ease and have a clear mind, unclouded by what is behind and ahead of me felt so refreshing. However, this taste of summer was short-lived and semester two came faster than anticipated.
ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD Frank Sinatra Tribute Comes to The Mahaffey Theater Next Month Photo
ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD Frank Sinatra Tribute Comes to The Mahaffey Theater Next Month
ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD honors the musical legacy of Frank Sinatra and his tremendous contribution to the Great American Songbook. Direct from Carnegie Hall, this captivating production will appear at The Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg, Wednesday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m.
Review: THE SMELL OF THE KILL at Stageworks Theatre Photo
Review: THE SMELL OF THE KILL at Stageworks Theatre
Michele Lowe’s calculated and chilly dark comedy The Smell of the Kill premiered at the Cleveland Playhouse in 1999. It later transferred to Broadway to the Helen Hayes Theatre in 2022 where it played only 40 performances.
Review: THIS IS OUR YOUTH at The Off-Central Players Photo
Review: THIS IS OUR YOUTH at The Off-Central Players
This is Our Youth, is a play written by Playwright Kenneth Lonergan (The Waverly Gallery) and Screenwriter (Manchester by the Sea). Youth premiered off-Broadway in 1996, and since its premiere has seen productions all over the world on Broadway, in Sydney and Toronto. The most recent Broadway revival featured Michael Cera in the role of Warren and Kieran Culkin in the role of Dennis, featuring Tavi Gevinson as Jessica.

From This Author - Deborah Bostock-Kelley

A twice-published author, multi-time award-winning playwright, magazine writer, theatre reviewer, and newspaper journalist with 30+ years in journalism and business copywriting, Deb was a 2019 Reci... (read more about this author)


Previews: FALSETTOS at MadTheatrePreviews: FALSETTOS at MadTheatre
February 2, 2023

A story created from two one-acts written nearly a decade apart, Falsettos pairs 1980s March of the Falsettos and 1990s Falsettoland, two acclaimed Off-Broadway musicals, with music and lyrics by William Finn and book by William Finn and James Lapine.
Previews: THE AGITATORS at FreeFall TheatrePreviews: THE AGITATORS at FreeFall Theatre
January 27, 2023

Opening on January 28 – February 26 at freeFall Theatre is The Agitators. Based on a true story and directed by Kristin Clippard, the play describes the lifelong and turbulent relationship between Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony.
Previews: THE ELEPHANT MAN at TampaRepPreviews: THE ELEPHANT MAN at TampaRep
January 27, 2023

This production is especially poignant as it was a conversation between the late beloved C. David Frankel, co-founder and artistic director of TampaRep, and Paul Potenza that set the show in motion.
Previews: BIPOC PLAY-READING SERIES: ACROSS THE ATLANTIC at Straz Center's TECO TheatrePreviews: BIPOC PLAY-READING SERIES: ACROSS THE ATLANTIC at Straz Center's TECO Theatre
January 24, 2023

Tampa playwright Gretchen Suarez-Peña debuts excerpt of Across the Atlantic, a play about Madalena, an indigenous Tampa Bay Tocobaga woman. Taken captive and enslaved by the Spanish empire in Cuba, she becomes a servant and translator to the first and only female governor of Cuba, Isabel de Bobadilla.
Previews: THE WOLVES at ThinkTank TheatrePreviews: THE WOLVES at ThinkTank Theatre
January 6, 2023

Directed by ThinkTank's Producing Artistic Director, Georgia Mallory Guy, The Wolves features Jaime Giangrande-Holcom, Sydney Reddish, Katie Huettel, Haley Janeda, Jessica Beltran, Iman Bijou, Katie Terres, and Noa Friedman. They are joined by ThinkTank's Young Artist' Ensemble (YAE) auditioned high school students Megan Merritt, Adeline Richardson, Sofia Pickford, and Layla Kuck.
share