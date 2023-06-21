ND Theatricals To Debut Original Murder Mystery Musical MURDER AT THE JAZZ CLUB in August

"Murder at the Jazz Club" will run for two performances only: August 19, 2023 at 8pm and August 20, 2023 at 2pm at Aspirations Winery.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

NDTheatricals LLC, in association with Aspirations Winery, will present the debut of "Murder at the Jazz Club", a murder mystery musical featuring original songs, jazz standards, and a brand new story that is sure to dazzle, amaze, and leave you guessing right up until the end!

This production was developed by NDTheatricals and a part of their "immersive theatre" offerings, which includes murder mysteries, live concerts, and thematic events that bring audiences directly into the action alongside the performers.

"Our production is one of the most unique shows I have ever produced," says Nathan Daugherty, ND Theatrical's Creative Director and Co-Founder. "We have brought some of Florida's finest performers into this project, and we cannot wait for audiences to be flabbergasted by the incredible talent!"

"Murder at the Jazz Club" will run for two performances only: August 19, 2023 at 8pm and August 20, 2023 at 2pm at Aspirations Winery in Clearwater, Florida - 22041 US HWY 19 N, Clearwater, Florida 33765.

Tickets can be purchased at Click Here or call 727-487-3552.

This production stars Asher Carlson as Harold Norman, P.I., Debbie Cascone as Thelma Davis, Ruby Rubright as Lucille Davis, Yvelisse Wallace as Alice Winters, Amanda Heisey as Marjorie Hancock, Amanda Wood as Irene Hancock, D.J. Schuett as Arthur Ripley, and Jacqueline Krause as Ethel Madison. Taryn Holzhauer, Francesca Guanciale Jay, and Skylar Jay will round out the cast as themselves, providing the vocals throughout the evening.

"Murder at the Jazz Club" was written by Nathan Daugherty and Taryn Holzhauer. Daugherty will direct the production and lead the band for all performances.

Sponsorship options are available by contacting sponsors@ndtheatricals.com

Tickets can be purchased at Click Here or call 727-487-3552.




Recommended For You