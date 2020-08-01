Jobsite Requests Proposals For Upcoming Series of Digital Shorts

Jobsite Theater, resident theater company at the Straz Center in downtown Tampa, is launching a third online series since the nearly 22-year-old company ceased live operations in March. One goal is to provide artists of all disciplines paid projects to work on in what is otherwise a true time of crisis for all "gig life" workers. The NEA reports that over 98% of all American artists have experienced a loss of employment since the beginning of the pandemic and over 2/3 are now completely unemployed.

Jobsite Digital Shorts is a new on-demand video series to help combat that unemployment while continuing to provide quality content to the theater's fans. Jobsite is currently accepting proposals for this series through Aug. 28.

The plan is for Jobsite Digital Shorts will host a wide array of content, with a few ideas already in development from the ensemble. Some possible upcoming ideas include:

A 'music video' featuring a song from members of the theater's ensemble creatively set to thematic nature footage.

A series of travel shorts featuring a beloved pet as the "star."

A series of short, fun instructional cooking videos.

A spoken word performance.

An unfinished short film originally created as a pilot that is being revisited as a standalone release.

A movement piece featuring shot in a socially distant manner set to original music.

An actor and visual artist teaming up to collaboratively tell a story through both mediums at once.

Anyone is encouraged to apply, but preference will be given to proposals that center or otherwise amplify marginalized voices, proposals from within the Jobsite Ensemble, and/or proposals from residents of the Greater Tampa Bay area. Learn more!

