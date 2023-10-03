Eckerd College Reveals Casts For Fall Productions

By: Oct. 03, 2023

Casting has been released for Eckerd College's upcoming production of The Laramie Project as well as their student-directed musical Ordinary Days.

The Laramie Project ensemble includes Tom Covington, Alex Lariviere, Mac Ryan, Anna Randall, Kaitlin Krepfl, Owen Pope and Gabrielle Levy. The production will be directed by Gavin Hawk and stage managed by Sophie Greenwood. The creative team consists of Jesse Irish (Lighting), and AC Pauker (Costumes). The Laramie Project will run at Eckerd College's Bininger Center for the Performing Arts, Oct 25-27 at 8PM and Oct 28 at 2PM.

Ordinary Days cast includes Mads Fernandez (Claire), Eliza Somers (Deb), Teddy Barker (Warren) and Andrew De La Torre (Jason). The musical will be directed by Kaden Potak, and stage managed by Hanna Kobs. The creative team consists of Dawne Eubanks(Accompanist), Nikki Bonfiglio (Scenery), Rick Tetrault (Lighting), Sara Francis (Costumes) and Layl Hudson (Sound). Ordinary Days will run at Eckerd College's Bininger Center for the Performing Arts Nov 15-18.




