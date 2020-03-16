Carrollwood Players Suspends All Events Through Mid May

Carrollwood Players has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

Carrollwood Players is committed to safeguarding the well-being of our artists, volunteers, patrons, and extended community.

Based on new recommendations announced yesterday by the CDC, we have decided to suspend all performances, auditions, and events until May 15th, 2020.

We are working to reschedule as many of our productions and events as possible, and hope to have further details about new dates within the next few days.

Until then, we are asking for your patience and support as we work to re-organize.

If you are a ticket holder for a performance during this time frame, we are asking you to temporarily hold your tickets.

Once we determine new performance dates, we will contact all ticket holders and will work with you to protect your ticket investment.

If you are a participant in an upcoming CWP production, please contact your Producer for the latest information about your production.

We are extremely grateful to our entire CWP community for your continued support of community theatre for all.

If you are able, we welcome contributions at this time, when your help is needed more than ever.

We are excited about the future, and we are certain the show will go on.

If you have any questions at all, please feel free to email us at boxoffice@carrollwoodplayers.org.





