BWW Previews: DONNA: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL at Straz Center

At Straz Center through January 16 is a tribute to a beloved icon of music, Donna Summer. DONNA: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL examines the singer's life, how she broke barriers to perform her own music. The score features over 20 classic hits, including "Bad Girls," "Love to Love You Baby," and "Hot Stuff."

A performer since the age of five, Sarasota native Porter Lee Anderson III plays Donna's father, Andrew Gaines, in his first national tour.

"I did my first role as a honeybee and fell in love with the stage," he said. "It's a pleasure to represent Andrew - such a staple in her life, what he was for Donna."

The tour opened in Pittsburg, PA, touring throughout the states. Porter is eager to get back to his warmer home (Minnesota was below 0) to reconnect with his family.

Porter said women are wonderfully portrayed in the musical and described the show as "heartwarming, exhilarating, and refreshingly informative."

"What I absolutely love about this musical is the strong presence of the black woman and, even deeper, the strong presence of women in general throughout the storyline, how women are empowered. I really appreciate and respect that, and it's something there needs to be more of."

Porter said his favorite song in DONNA is often surprising to people.

"It's 'Friends Unknown,' for the raw essence, the simplicity, and intricate detail of the way it's performed, written, and sung. It's my favorite number in the show."

He explained that the world should come to see the show, and the music is what he hopes stays with the audience.

"Play that CD or put on one of your favorite Donna songs on the drive home. She put a lot of herself - who she was - into the music that she wrote. She fought time and time again to be able to sing the music that she wrote because they would try to give it to other people. The music has such a power to it, it can fix your mood. If you listen to Donna, you can't be anything but happy. If we can make you happy for seeing this show, I want to make you happy, even if it is just for a few hours. The cast of this show - there's not one weak link. They're all phenomenal. Expect an awesome show and talent on stage. "

DONNA: The Donna Summer Musical run through January 16 in Straz Center's Carol Morsani Hall. Learn more and buy tickets at www.strazcenter.org/Events/Straz/Shows/2122_Broadway/Summer-The-Donna-Summer-Musical. Masks are required inside.