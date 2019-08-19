MUNY MAGIC At The Sheldon To Star Mikaela Bennett and Jason Gotay

The Muny has announced that Broadway talents and Muny audience favorites Mikaela Bennett and Jason Gotay will headline the eighth installment of its off-season concert series, Muny Magic at The Sheldon, November 5 and 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Bennett and Gotay were recently seen on stage in the highest-attended production of The Muny's 101st Season, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella. Bennett played the angelically spunky Ella and Gotay the irresistibly charming Prince Topher. Gotay has starred in The Muny's productions of The Little Mermaid (Prince Eric), Mamma Mia! (Sky) and Into the Woods (Jack). The enchanting evening will be music directed by frequent Muny music director Charlie Alterman. Muny Magic at The Sheldon is proudly sponsored by The Kranzberg Arts Foundation.

"We are so happy to welcome Mikaela and Jason back this fall," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. "Their voices are truly beautiful and astonishing, and when they duet, well, that is just joy."

"Mikaela and Jason both have the types of voices that make you take pause when they start to sing," said Muny President and CEO Denny Reagan. "We're excited to treat our audiences to an evening of some of Broadways greatest tunes performed be these remarkable talents."

Bennett and Gotay will perform numbers from Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, as well as other Broadway treasures while reminiscing about their breakout moments on the Muny stage.

In addition to their performances, Isaacson will reveal the line-up for the much-anticipated 2020 summer season.

Mikaela Bennett - Muny credits include: Cinderella (Ella). A graduate of The Juilliard School, Mikaela is celebrated as a singer and actress for her work on stage and in the concert hall. In 2019, Mikaela was honored with a 'Lincoln Center Award for Emerging Artists.' Mikaela made her professional debut starring as Penelope in The Golden Apple at City Center Encores! Mikaela starred as Maria in West Side Story at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, originated the role of Norma in the off-Broadway production of Renascence, and originated the title role of Acquanetta at the Prototype Festival. Mikaela has performed with some of the world's leading orchestras including at the BBC Proms as Maria in a concert performance of West Side Story with the John Wilson Orchestra, the New York Philharmonic under Leonard Slatkin, the Philadelphia Orchestra under Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra and Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra under Michael Tilson Thomas, and has appeared at the Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall.

Jason Gotay - Muny credits include: Cinderella (Prince Topher), The Little Mermaid (Prince Eric), Mamma Mia! (Sky) and Into the Woods (Jack). Broadway: Bring It On: The Musical

(OBC), Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark (Peter Parker/Spider-Man). NYC: Call Me Madam (NY City Center Encores!), Renascence (Transport Group). TV: NBC'S Peter Pan Live! (Tootles/Lost Boy). World premieres of Stephen Schwartz's The Prince of Egypt, Disney's Freaky Friday (Original Cast Recording), A Bronx Tale. He has also performed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, Signature Theatre, Paper Mill Playhouse, Theater Under the Stars and North Carolina Theatre, among others.

Following its sensational premiere season starring Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel (2015) and The Buddy Holly Boys (2016), the Muny Magic at The Sheldon concert series has welcomed four of the most beloved leading ladies from recent Muny seasons (2016), Nicholas Rodriguez (2017), four of The Muny's favorite leading men (2017), Olivier Award-winner Laura Michelle Kelly (2018) and Drama Desk nominees Jenny Powers and Matt Cavenaugh (2018). Each year, the Muny Magic at The Sheldon series showcases the performers who have delighted Muny audiences by offering an intimate evening of story and song.

The November 5 and 6 performances of Muny Magic at The Sheldon will be held at The Sheldon Concert Hall - 3648 Washington Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108 - at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available now and range from $25 - $50. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.muny.org/munymagic or call 314-534-1111.





